California Man Found Burning Alive on Highway, Police Say

A California man was discovered burning alive on the side of a freeway and police are currently investigating his death. According to a media release from the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, Mungaray was discovered burning on the side of Sargent Crossing and Highway 101 by California Highway Patrol around 2:48 a.m on July 24. He was in critical condition with severe burns at the Santa Clara County Valley Medical Center Trauma Unit before he succumbed to his injuries just before midnight.

Mungaray’s aunt told the Daily Mail that they don’t have any information about his final moments.

“I can’t speak to any of that right now,” she said. “We just don’t know at this point.”

His Sister Believes He Was Murdered

His sister, Jasmine Richards, wrote on Facebook that her brother was last seen arguing with people in two different cars outside of a 7-Eleven in Gilroy, California. In her lengthy post, Richards made it clear that she felt her brother’s death was a homicide. She said Mungaray was “murdered” and someone “decided to take my brother’s life and leave him burning on the side of the road.”

My heart is so broken today and our lives are forever changed . My kind, loving and caring brother was murdered yesterday. My parents got to be with him during his last hours and I got to say goodbye over the phone. I first ask for you to lift my family with prayers and pray peace and comfort over my parents.

On the night of the 23rd going into the morning of the 24th someone decided to take my brothers life and leave him burning on the side of the road. My brother was last seen on the evening of July 23rd in Gilroy in front of the 10th street 7/11 in a verbal confrontation with 2 cars with multiple people in them. We are asking for help get these sick people off the street. Jerry was a son , grandson, brother , and Uncle Cool Beaj to my boys and a friend to many.

Richards said in a separate post that she set up a GoFundMe “to ease the emotional and financial burden that my parents are facing during this hard time.” Besides wanting to have her brother cremated and sent to Gavilan Memorial, Richards said some of the funds will go towards giving a reward to anyone with information about Mungaray’s death.

“Although the officers are working wholeheartedly they may need help and we want to offer a reward to someone who can give information leading to an arrest and ultimately a conviction,” she wrote on the GoFundMe page. So we are also raising funds for a reward.”

So far, $250 of the $8,000 goal has been raised.

Police Are Not Classifying Mungaray’s Death as a Homicide

Spokesman for the sheriff’s office Sergeant Michael Low, told Oxygen that Mungaray’s death is not considered a homicide yet because they are still trying to figure out if there was foul play that to him being on fire. His official cause of death has not been determined by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office.

Not many details have been released about Mungaray’s death. According to Fox News, authorities from the Sheriff’s office declined to release more details about the investigation due to it being ongoing.

