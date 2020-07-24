Jerry Taft Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

On Thursday night, ABC meteorologist Jerry Taft died at age 77. He is survived by his wife, Shana, and his four children: Skylar, Storm, Dana, and Jay.

Taft worked for ABC7 for 33 years before retiring in January 2018. ABC reports that he passed away peacefully.

1. His Son Graduated From the University of Chicago in 2019

In June 2019, Taft congratulated his son, Storm, on Twitter, after he graduated from the University of Chicago.

According to an article about Storm from the Chicago magazine Moda, he studied Economics and Cinema and Media Studies at school.

In the article, Storm wrote, “If you think you’ve seen me around somewhere, it was probably at the Reg. And…the question that’s on everyone’s’ mind… yes, my real name is Storm and, yes, my name is Storm, because my dad is a weatherman. *cue the puns*”

Until May 2020, Storm worked as a freelance production accounting clerk at Sony Pictures Entertainment in Los Angeles, according to his LinkedIn.

2. Skylar Mourned Her Father’s Loss on Facebook Friday Morning

https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10223162405712400&set=pcb.10223162412112560

On Friday morning, Skylar wrote an emotional post in honor of her late father.

“Dear Dad, Words cannot even begin to express how much I’m going to miss you. I’m so lucky to have been your daughter. You filled every room with love and laughter. You were the most amazing dad and I know you’re going to be an amazing guardian angel. I love you so much. RIP. Love Skylar”

According to Skylar’s Facebook page, she studied accountancy at Loyola University Chicago.

Skylar’s LinkedIn shows she now works at Top Nosh Hospitality at the Director of Marketing. Prior to that, she worked at HiFi Social as a Business Development Associate and Event Planner. Her LinkedIn bio reads, “I am an experienced marketing professional that has been recognized for my meticulous attention to detail as well as my eagerness to learn on all levels. Through leadership and professional experience, I have learned the commitment and dedication it takes to hold my work to the highest standard. I am eager to use my prior experience to lead my peers and further the successes of my future endeavors.”

3. Dana Is a Hot Yoga Teacher

Dana works as a Hot Yoga Studio owner in New York.

Her website reveals she started practicing yoga in 2000 and “immediately became a devout student.”

She is also a certified personal trainer through ISSA.

Dana graduated from the University of Colorado with a BA in Journalism and worked for 20 years in the business world before pursuing yoga full-time.

She adds that she is a “true music lover.”

4. Taft Married His High School Sweetheart

According to the Illinois Patch, the Chicago weatherman attended Georgia Tech for one year before joining the U.S. Air Force as a radar technician.

He married his high school girlfriend and together, they had their first child. The outlet quoted Taft as saying, “My first year out of high school was pretty rough,” Taft said. “I was undisciplined, and didn’t have anyone to point me in the right direction.”

Eventually, Taft became a pilot and spent a year in Vietnam.

5. Taft and His Wife Moved to Florida After His Retirement

First day as Uber driver. Not full day. Love not having a boss. pic.twitter.com/DmrRdH1kHe — jerrytaft (@jerrytaft) February 20, 2018

After his retirement, Taft moved to Florida, where he started a career as an Uber driver.

In a Tweet, he wrote that he made just under $85 in his first five hours without having a boss.

When he spoke to ABC7, Taft described Uber as a way to get out and talk to people between rounds of golf, according to the outlet.

