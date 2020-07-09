Josey Dorsey, Naya Rivera’s Son: 5 Fast Facts

Josey Dorsey is the son of former “Glee” star Naya Rivera and “Justified” actor Ryan Dorsey. The 4-year-old was found alone Wednesday night on a rented boat floating in Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, CBSN Los Angeles reported.

A boater found Josey asleep onboard and authorities are now searching for Naya, the station said. The boy told officials that the pair had gone swimming earlier but his mother did not get back to the boat.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department confirmed on Twitter that Naya is the missing person involved in the incident.

The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light.

CBSN reported that Josey was wearing a life vest while an adult life vest was found onboard.

The 33-year-old actress rented the boat around 1 p.m. and Josey was discovered roughly three hours later, the station continued.

The boy is unharmed, CBSN said, and authorities are working to reunite him with family.

A search-and-rescue operation, featuring helicopters, drones and dive teams, was issued but Rivera has not yet been found, the department confirmed on Twitter.

It was suspended at nightfall and will continue “at first light” Thursday morning, the Tweet said.

Here is everything you need to know about Josey Dorsey:

1. Josey is Naya’s First Child

Josey was born on Sept. 17, 2015 in Los Angeles, California, according to Famous Birthdays. Documents obtained by TMZ show that the Glee alum and her former husband gave birth at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Rivera announced her pregnancy on Feb. 24, 2015 on her official Tumblr page, writing, “Surprise! We’re having a baby! Ryan and I feel so blessed and can’t wait to welcome the newest member of our family!”

First comes love… then comes marriage… then comes… http://t.co/AgeT41sY8F — Naya Rivera (@NayaRivera) February 25, 2015

She also shared two pictures of herself and Dorsey as kids.

Rivera documented her pregnancy on her personal website, including blog posts about her body’s changes and pregnancy tips.

2. Josey Said He Wants to be on TV After Watching his Mom on Glee

The 4-year-old expressed his desired to be on-screen after watching a song from Glee, Rivera told Us Weekly.

“He had never really seen it — and he goes, ‘Why I aren’t I on the TV?’” the actress said to the outlet. “I’m like, ‘You weren’t born yet!’ And he’s like, ‘But I wanna be on TV,’ and I was like, ‘Dun, dun, dun!’ … He’s like, ‘OK, I want to do that too.’”

Rivera disclosed to Us that her son “loves to sing, he loves music, he loves to dance and he’s really, really funny.”

3. Rivera and Dorsey Share Joint Custody of Josey

Rivera and Dorsey got hitched in July 2014, according to Us Weekly, but divorced in June 2018.

“This is a difficult time for everyone in the family especially for Naya and I,” Dorsey tweeted at the time.

Adding, “This isn’t some reality show, this is our life, and I ask that everyone especially ‘the media’ please respect our privacy and treat us/this situation how you would want a loved one to be treated. Perhaps with kindness, respect, without judgement, and as negative a situation like this is, with positivity and love. Thanks.”

The former couple reached a 50/50 joint custody agreement in December of that year, Entertainment Tonight reported, citing court documents. Rivera and Dorsey agreed to “consult one another on all major decision relating to their son’s health, education and welfare,” the news outlet stated.

ET said court records showed that the parents also divide holidays and vacations equally.

The agreement came after Rivera was arrested in November 2015 in Kanawaha County, West Virginia, ET reported. She was charged with domestic battery against Dorsey following a dispute over Dorsey, a Kanawaha County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told ET.

Rivera filed to dismiss her divorce from Dorsey a month prior, ET said. She had initially filed for divorce in November 2016, two years after they married.

4. Josey’s Uncle is Former Oakland Raiders Tight End Mychal Rivera

The Oakland Raiders “drafted TE Mychal Rivera out of the University of Tennessee in the 6th round of the 2013 NFL Draft,” according to Raiders.com. Heavy confirmed that the athlete is Naya’s younger brother, citing the Oakland Raiders’ article.

“Naya, she’s on the FOX show Glee and she has millions and millions of fans, so some of her fans trickled down to me as the athlete in the family,” Mychal told Raiders.com.

Adding, “They follow me. Also just Tennessee fans and other football fans just love me as a tight end.”

Mychal agreed on a contract with the Jaguars in 2017. He is now currently a free agent, according to the NFL website.

5. Naya Founded a Children’s Lifestyle Brand in Honor of Josey

The mother of one told PEOPLE Magazine that her son was the inspiration for her gender-neutral kids’ brand, JOJO&IZZY.

“First and foremost, everything I do is for Josey. He’s at the best age! He’s talking so much and [he’s] so cool, kind and sweet,” Rivera said to the magazine.

“Josey inspires me in so many ways that it felt natural to want to create this for him and I,” she added. “Starting this company from the ground up is something I’m really, really proud of. I know that my son is proud of it too. It’s a sweet bond that we share together.”

The Los Angeles-based unisex apparel and accessory company is “inspired by the innocence of youth, and the edginess of fashion,” its website reads.

