WATCH: Kanye West Cried at Rally, Saying ‘I Almost Killed My Daughter’

Kanye West hosted an emotional, passionate first campaign rally on Sunday, while he talked a lot about his faith in God and his desire to change the system. At one point, he started crying while talking about how he had almost encouraged Kim Kardashian to abort his daughter, North, and how his dad had wanted to abort him too.

‘I Almost Killed My Daughter,’ He Told the Crowd While Crying

The tears started flowing during his emotional rally, while West spoke quickly about the topic of abortion. A video below shows the moment when West was crying.

Kanye West crying on stage at his campaign event in South Carolina pic.twitter.com/GsHAnZQG1c — STRAPPED | Hip-Hop/Rap Updates (@STRAPPEDUS) July 19, 2020

Here’s another video in case the video above is taken down.

Not Kanye West crying on live tv 💀💀 this 2020 is wild pic.twitter.com/wZ3CQIumuB — c (@chuuzus) July 19, 2020

Before he started crying, West had talked extensively about the topic of abortion and how he had, at one point, been tempted to encourage his own daughter to be aborted. He also said that his mom saved him when his dad did the same.

“In the Bible it says thou shalt not kill,” he said at his rally. “I remember that my girlfriend called me screaming and crying… She said, I’m pregnant… She was crying… She had the pills in her hand where you take it and the baby’s gone…”

He also talked about how his mother saved his life, just before he began crying.

“My mom saved my life. My dad wanted to abort me,” he told the crowd. “…There would have been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy.”

Someone yelled, “We love you Kanye!”

And West said to the crowd, while crying: “I almost killed my daughter!”

"My Mom saved my life, my dad wanted to abort me. My mom saved my life there would've been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy." – @kanyewest Kanye IS crying #Kanye2020 "I almost killed my daughter! I almost killed my daughter!"https://t.co/yiTsjjnZ2t pic.twitter.com/k89MJMvhI8 — Spencer Neale (@Spencer_Neale) July 19, 2020

West got so emotional while talking about abortion that he started crying.

I think Kanye is now talking about abortion — he didn't want North? It's unclear really what he's trying to say. But he's literally crying now. This is nuts. — Stephanie Barna (@stefbarna) July 19, 2020

is kanye…crying at his campaign rally? https://t.co/4orJejdct9 — John Rose (@johnarose_3) July 19, 2020

On Twitter, people couldn’t stop talking about how Kanye was crying during the rally.

Nahhhh Kanye is crying crying pic.twitter.com/1KOCHXRXJl — 21 Migz△⃒⃘ (@FezInRealLife) July 19, 2020

Some said they were concerned about West. One person wrote: “Watching that vid of Kanye crying on stage is heartbreaking man, he needs to see a therapist or something.”

Watching that vid of Kanye crying on stage is heartbreaking man, he needs to see a therapist or something — Slimmyjohns (@JimmyCoffman12) July 19, 2020

One person wrote: “Kanye crying hurts my soul.”

Kanye crying hurts my soul — Frontal Vision | Black lives matter! ✊🏿🖤 (@omgitsfake) July 19, 2020

Another person wrote: “At least I know an empathetic human is still inside of me because that video of Kanye crying made me feel awful.”

At least I know an empathetic human is still inside of me because that video of Kanye crying made me feel awful. — . (@thegeminiedit) July 19, 2020

Many on Twitter said the moment was heartbreaking.

Kanye is now very upset and crying. "I almost killed my daughter." — Carly Ortiz🍃 (@intlcarly) July 19, 2020

People who tuned in to see him crying but weren’t sure what else was going on were confused. One person wrote: “Kanye West is wearing a security vest and crying on stage a rally in South Carolina. What is this timeline we are living in?”

Kanye West is wearing a security vest and crying on stage a rally in South Carolina. What is this timeline we are living in? pic.twitter.com/6xxwAlc6vA — Dustin Sheets (@dustin_sheets9) July 19, 2020

Some people on Twitter said it was the first time they had ever seen West crying.

Wtff , that's the first time I see kanye crying — Alexandra (@drewbrabbitx) July 19, 2020

West later said that abortion should stay legal because “the law is not by God anyway.” But he said he wants to encourage people not to have abortions and he wants people to choose Plan A over Plan B.

West first announced his campaign on July 4, 2020. Now his website, kanye2020.country, is asking people to sign a petition to get him on the South Carolina ballot. A source close to West’s campaign told Politico that he’s registered in two states so far and doesn’t have a logo for his campaign yet.

READ NEXT: Daily COVID-19 Updates