Kanye West Tweets He’s Trying to Divorce Kim Kardashian Since She ‘Met With Meek Mill at Hotel’

For the second night in a row, Rapper Kanye West has taken to Twitter to share details about his relationship with wife Kim Kardashian West — this time claiming he wants a divorce.

Around 11:30 p.m., West posted a series of now-deleted tweets commenting on the status of his current relationships with his wife and mother-in-law Kris Jenner.

The rapper claimed he has been trying to divorce Kardashian ever since she “met with Meek Mill” at a hotel.

“They tried to fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50 me. I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for “prison reform.” I got 200 more to go. This my lady tweet of the night … Kris Jong-Un. Lil baby my favorite rapper but won’t do a song wit me,” he wrote in one tweet.

He also criticized the reality star for pushing him to see a doctor following his emotional July 19 rally. West broke down during the event while talking about how he and his wife almost aborted their first daughter, North West, the Rolling Stone reported.

He followed up with another tweet saying Meek Mill “was respectful” and that Kardashian was the one who was “out of line.”

“Meek is my man and was respectful. That’s my dog. Kim was out of line. I’m worth 5 billion dollars and more than that through Christ. But ya’ll ain’t listen to MJ and now ya’ll believe them???” the tweet states.

He then called it “white supremacy” that Jenner and Kardashian released an apparent statement without his approval. It is unclear which statement he is referring to.

He finished his Twitter storm by referring to himself as the “future president.”

West began his Twitter tirade on July 20, in which he insinuated Kardashian tried to “lock” him up with a doctor.

“Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up with a doctor,” he wrote.

That same day, he also tweeted a screen shot of an apparent text message he sent to Jenner, asking her to call him back.

“This Ye. You ready to talk now. Or are still avoiding my calls,” the message said.

West opened up about his struggles with mental health several years ago.

He spoke about his experience with bipolar disorder during David Letterman’s Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

Neither Kardashian nor Jenner have commented on West’s recent outbursts.

