Kanye West Calls Kris Jenner ‘Kris Jong Un’ in New Tweet Storm

Kanye West caused a stir on Twitter late Tuesday night when he referred to his mother-in-law as “Kris Jong-Un” in a series of now-deleted tweets.

At around 11:30 p.m., the rapper shared his thoughts on the status of his current relationships with Kris Jenner and his wife Kim Kardashian West.

“They tried to fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50 me. I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for “prison reform.” I got 200 more to go. This my lady tweet of the night … Kris Jong-Un. Lil baby my favorite rapper but won’t do a song wit me,” he wrote in one tweet.

He also claimed that it was “white supremacy” when Jenner and Kardashian released a statement without his approval. It’s unclear which statement West is referring to.

The rapper took another dig at Jenner in a previous tweet.

West criticized his mother-in-law for her involvement in Kardashian’s Play Boy shoot from the past.

“MJ told you about Tommy before they killed him. Kim saved my daughters life in the name of Jesus It’s Gods choice only. I will live for my children. Kris I’m in Cody if your not planning another one of your children’s playboy shoots,” he wrote.

West began his Twitter tirade on July 20, in which he insinuated Kardashian tried to “lock” him up with a doctor following his emotional July 19 rally. The rapper broke down during the event while talking about how the couple almost aborted their eldest daughter, North West.

“Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up with a doctor,” he tweeted on July 20.

That same day, he also tweeted a screen shot of an apparent text message he sent to Jenner, asking her to call him back.

“This Ye. You ready to talk now. Or are still avoiding my calls,” the message said.

A source told E! News that Kardashian has been trying to convince West to seek help.

“She has been trying for weeks and it’s gone nowhere and he has ignored her. It’s very upsetting that he hasn’t taken his mental health seriously,” the source shared with E! News. “She has told him he must come back to Los Angeles and get help and he still isn’t listening.”

West opened up about his struggles with mental health several years ago.

He spoke about his experience with bipolar disorder during David Letterman’s Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

Neither Kardashian nor Jenner have commented on West’s recent outbursts.

READ NEXT: Former Fox Business Producer Jennifer Eckhart Accuses Former Fox Reporter Ed Henry of Rape in Lawsuit