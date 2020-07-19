Kanye West Gets 2% in First Presidential Poll But Hurts Trump’s Numbers

Rapper Kanye West, who held his first campaign rally in South Carolina on July 19, pulls 2% in the first 2020 presidential poll that asked voters about his fledgling candidacy.

However, the poll, which was conducted after he first announced that he was running for president, shows that West erodes President Donald Trump’s support slightly when his name is included on the ballot. That might surprise some people who believe that West, a long-time friend of the president, could be running as a Joe Biden spoiler.

The Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll showed the following:

National Poll:

Biden 48% (+8)

Trump 40%

Jorgensen (L) 1%

Hawkins (G) 1%

When @kanyewest included in the poll:

Biden 48% (+9)

Trump 39%

West 2%

Jorgensen (L) 2%

Hawkins (G) 1%

The poll was conducted on July 9.

Here’s what you need to know:

West Held an Emotional Campaign Rally, Where He Weighed in on Abortion & Harriet Tubman

Incredible! At his first campaign event, @kanyewest shares that when @KimKardashian got pregnant with their first child, North, he wanted an abortion at first. Says Kanye: “She brought North into the world, even when I didn’t want to. She stood up and protected that child”! pic.twitter.com/RN0hHvBIUj — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) July 19, 2020

Despite some news reports indicating that West was dropping out of the race shortly after announcing he was in it, he staged a campaign rally in South Carolina, in which he spoke about how his father wanted his mother to abort him and how he considered asking Kim Kardashian West to abort their daughter North, but he’s now happy that she did not.

“In the Bible it says thou shalt not kill,” he said at his rally. “I remember that my girlfriend called me screaming and crying… She said, I’m pregnant… She was crying… She had the pills in her hand where you take it and the baby’s gone…”

He added that his own father wanted his mother to abort him: “My mom saved my life. My dad wanted to abort me…There would have been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy.”

On July 16, Intelligencer reported that West was actively trying to get on some key state ballots, saying he “took early steps last week toward getting his name on the ballot in Florida and other states as a third-party candidate.” He’s already qualified to appear on the ballot in Oklahoma, according to AP.

Steve Kramer, described by Intelligencer as a “get-out-the-vote specialist,” told the site that West had hired him to get on the ballot in South Carolina and Florida and said that West’s campaign was “working over weekend there, formalizing the FEC and other things that they’ve got to do when you have a lot of corporate lawyers involved.” Kramer later told the site that West was “out” of the race. However, that was before he held the South Carolina campaign rally.

West also tweeted out a petition asking voters to place him on the South Carolina ballot.

If you're a voter in South Carolina, please sign this petition to place me on the ballot Sponsored by Ye 2020 https://t.co/ZURvTEW9ee pic.twitter.com/Z9tdq0eG9c — ye (@kanyewest) July 18, 2020

West told Forbes in an interview that he wasn’t going to wear a red MAGA hat anymore (he’s been photographed wearing one.) “It looks like one big mess to me,” West told Forbes. “One of the main reasons I wore the red hat as a protest to the segregation of votes in the Black community. … Also, other than the fact that I like Trump hotels and the saxophones in the lobby.”

Joe Biden has had a lead in national polls. You can see a roundup of polls in the 2020 presidential contest here.

