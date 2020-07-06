WATCH: Kayleigh McEnany Blames Black Lives Matter for Surge in Shootings

During the White House press briefing on Monday, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was visibly annoyed by the media’s questions and shamed reporters for not asking more questions what she perceived to be more pressing matters. In particular, she was annoyed that no one correlated the rise of violence amid the Black Lives Matter protests over the holiday weekend.

At the end of the presser, McEnany said, “Finally, I’d like to end with this: You know, I was asked probably 12 questions about the Confederate flag. This president is focused on action. I’m a little dismayed that I didn’t receive one question on the deaths that we got in this country this weekend. I didn’t receive one question about New York City shootings doubling for the third straight week and over the last 7 days, shootings skyrocket by 142 %. Not one question.”

While reporter’s voices can be heard objecting to McEnany’s prepared speech, she doesn’t pause to let anyone else speak and continues to voice her disappointment to the room of journalists at the White House on July 6.

McEnany said she was angry not to receive “one question about five children who were killed. And I’ll leave you with this remark by a Dad that broke my heart, a Dad of 8-year-old lost in Atlanta this weekend. “They say Black Lives Matter? You killed a child. She didn’t do nothing to nobody’ was his quote. We need to be focused on securing our streets.Making sure no lives are lost because All Black Lives Matter. That of David Dorn, and that of this 8-year-old girl.”

McEnany Berated the Press In May For Not Asking Questions About Obamaagate

During the White House coronavirus press briefing on May 22, McEnany presented the media with her own line of questions in regards to Obamagate after no reporter asked about it.

Even though Trump had kicked off the briefing to discuss the opening of churches and places of worship amid coronavirus, she cut off reporters’ questions about that topic to ask the following line of questions about the unmasking of Michael Flynn.

McEnany had prepared out a series of questions that “any good journalist would want to ask,” and wondered “did anyone take it upon themselves to pose any questions about Michael Flynn unmasking a President Obama spokesperson… Oh! Not a single person has posed that question.”

She then said, “Perhaps, if I write them out in a slide format.. maybe, we’re visual learners and you guys will follow up with journalistic curiosity. She asked, “Why was Lt. Michael Flynn UNMASKED by Obama’s Chief of Staff, Joe Biden, Susan Rice, and others?” and “Why was Flynn’s identity leaked- A CRIMINAL ACT – to the press.”

“Why Did the DOJ learn about the FBI’s interest in Flynn’s conversations with the Russian Amb. from a CONVERSATION WITH OBAMA in the Oval Office” and “Why did James Clapped, John Brennan, Samantha Power, and Susan Rice privately ADMIT UNDER OATH that they had no evidence of collusion while saying the opposite publicly?”

CNN cut away from the White House briefing in the middle of McEnany’s slideshow, but the press conference continued to air on other channels.

