Homeless Man Dies After Being Coaxed Into Deadly Stunt On Facebook Live

A Las Vegas man has been arrested after provoking a homeless man into doing a stunt that caused his death. According to NBC Las Vegas, Keonte Jones, 28, was approached by 55 year old Larry Coner, who was homeless and mentally ill, and asked for a few dollars on June 20. Jones told Coner that he would give him $6 if he did a backflip. While attempting to do the backflip, Coner landed on his neck and became unresponsive. After being taken to the hospital, Coner died 10 days later.

Here’s what you need to know about this sad incident:

1. Jones Livestreamed Coner On Facebook

After Jones asked Coner to do the stunt, he began to broadcast via Facebook Live, NBC reported. In the video, Coner did two cartwheels and when he tried to do the backflip he landed on his neck and did not move again. Jones continued to laugh and say how funny Coner’s actions were.

“He hit a backflip and went to sleep,” he said jokingly in the video.

Jones continued to tease Coner and laugh as he laid there motionless and in need of medical attention. He stood over him and said “Here, here, take your $6.” He kept saying how humorous he thought the situation was, saying “Bro, it’s so funny” along with bystanders laughing as well. The video is over 10 minutes long.

At one point he told bystanders not to call an ambulance. One woman interjected and called 911 anyway.

Coner was taken to the University Medical Center and 10 days later on June 30 of a spinal injury, the Las Vegas Sun reported.

2. Jones was Arrested on July 14

According to a news release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Jones was arrested and taken to the Clark County Detention Center and charged with one felony count of willful disregard of a person’s safety. He has been released on bail and will appear in court on September 14, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal. According to the Las Vegas Defense Group page, Jones faces one to five years in prison.

Police investigated the incident after Coner’s family brought the video to their attention, ABC Las Vegas reported.

The #LVMPD arrested a man who paid for a dangerous stunt that led to a homeless man’s death. Caution: the video of this incident is disturbing.https://t.co/PxkzfjGpBF pic.twitter.com/qzdiS7ug3P — LVMPD (@LVMPD) July 16, 2020

3. Coner’s Sister Said he Wanted her to Help him Move Away From Las Vegas

Coner’s sister, Coressia Williams, expressed her grief over her brother’s death in a Facebook post where she also shared the video of her brother’s final moments.

“I cry everyday,” she wrote. “Sometimes I can’t keep my food down.”

Williams added that during one of their last conversations that Coner pleaded for her to help him leave Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Our last conversation you said CANDY PLEASE COME GET ME,” she said.

In a post in a “Black Lives Matter Las Vegas” Facebook group, Williams said that both of their parents have passed away and that his son, Larry Coner, Jr., also preceded him in death.

4. Williams Said Coner was Released From the Hospital Earlier That Day

In another Facebook post, Williams wrote that Coner was struggling with mental illness and drug addiction and had just been released from North Vista Hospital. When Jones approached Coner, she said that he was on his way home. When offered the money by Jones, Williams said Coner was most likely “excited about $6.00 to get some food.”

“Where was human compassion?” she said in the lengthy post. “I’m totally devastated. He was a humble man.”

5. Williams Started a GoFundMe Page

Williams started a GoFundMe page with a fundraising goal of $15,000 to help her pay for her brother’s funeral. At the time of publishing, $945 had been donated. She also shared more about the Coner. Since their mother’s death in 2018, Williams said that Coner’s mental health had declined.

“Larry’s mental illness worsened to a point he didn’t know when people meant him harm,” she wrote on the page.

She also revealed that Coner died on their mother’s birthday, June 30.

READ NEXT: Four Teenagers Charged in Pop Smoke’s Murder