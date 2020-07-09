KIND Granola Recalled: Which Snacks Are Included?

If you have KIND products in your pantry, check the labeling before you eat it. The company has issued a voluntary recall of its Oats & Honey Granola with Toasted Coconut pouches.

A recent batch used sesame seeds in the recipe but this ingredient was not listed on the packaging. KIND issued the recall out of concern for customers who could have allergic reactions to the sesame seeds.

Here’s what you need to know:

KIND Recently Stopped Using Sesame Seeds But the Old Recipe Was Used In a Recent Batch of the Granola

Allergy Alert: KIND Issues Voluntary Recall Due to Undeclared Sesame Seeds in Oats & Honey https://t.co/vlvrNabSYT pic.twitter.com/gIBbaz6Y53 — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) July 9, 2020

If you are not allergic or sensitive to sesame seeds, then you are safe to eat the Oats & Honey Granola with Toasted Coconut, according to the company. KIND explained in a news release about the recall that the company recently decided to stop using sesame seeds in its Oats & Honey Granola recipe. But the old recipe was used in a recent batch and placed in “new packaging that did not disclose sesame seeds as an ingredient.”

The recall applies only to Oats & Honey Granola with Toasted Coconut with “Best By” dates ranging from early April 2021 to June 1, 2021. No other KIND products were impacted.

KIND says no allergic reactions or injuries have been reported. The company says anyone who bought the product but cannot eat it is advised to hang on to the packaging and send an email to customerservice@kindsnacks.com.

The Recall Applies to 11 & 17 Ounce Pouches With Best-By Dates Ranging From April 2021-June 2021

The KIND granola product was manufactured in the United States and distributed to stores nationwide, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Oats & Honey Granola with Toasted Coconut is sold in plastic pouches that come in two sizes: 11 ounces and 17 ounces.

KIND says the recalled 11-ounce pouches have “Best By” dates ranging from April 4, 2021 to June 1, 2021. The 17-ounce pouches have “Best By” dates from April 30, 2021 to June 1, 2021.

KIND listed the impacted Oats & Honey Granola batches with the corresponding lot codes and specified “best by” dates. The 11-ounce pouches are labeled with the UPC code 60265217186-4.

Item: 17286

Best By Date: April 4, 2021

Lot Code: HF20101B4

April 4, 2021

Lot Code: HF20101C4

April 4, 2021

Lot Code: 1220RDA1

April 4, 2021

Lot Code:1220RD1

April 5, 2021

Lot Code: HF20100C4

April 5, 2021

Lot Code: HF20101A4

April 5, 2021

Lot Code: 1220RDB1

April 5, 2021

Lot Code: HF20101B4

April 5, 2021

Lot Code: HF20101C4

April 6, 2021

Lot Code: HF20101C4

April 6, 2021

Lot Code: HF20102A4

April 6, 2021

Lot Code: HF20102B4

April 6, 2021

Lot Code: HF20102C4

April 6, 2021

Lot Code: 1220RDC1

April 9, 2021

Lot Code: 018AM4KZ15

April 29, 2021

Lot Code: HF20121B4

April 29, 2021

Lot Code: HF20121C4

April 29, 2021

Lot Code: HF20122A4

April 29, 2021

Lot Code: HF20122B4

April 30, 2021

Lot Code: HF20122C4

April 30, 2021

Lot Code: HF20123A4

April 30, 2021

Lot Code: HF20123B4

April 30, 2021

Lot Code: HF20123C4

May 4, 2021

Lot Code: HF20133B4

May 5, 2021

Lot Code: HF20133C4

May 5, 2021

Lot Code: HF20134A4

May 5, 2021

Lot Code: HF20134B4

May 5, 2021

Lot Code: HF20134C4

May 5, 2021

Lot Code: HF20135A4

May 5, 2021

Lot Code: HF20135B4

May 6, 2021

Lot Code: HF20135B4

May 6, 2021

Lot Code: HF20135C4

May 6, 2021

Lot Code: HF20136A4

May 6, 2021

Lot Code: HF20136B4

May 6, 2021

Lot Code: HF20136C4

May 31, 2021

Lot Code: HF20155A4

May 31, 2021

Lot Code: HF20155B4

May 31, 2021

Lot Code: HF20155C4

May 31, 2021

Lot Code: HF20156A4

May 31, 2021

Lot Code: HF20156B4

May 31, 2021

Lot Code: HF20156C4

June 1, 2021

Lot Code: HF20155C4

June 1, 2021

Lot Code: HF20156A4

June 1, 2021

Lot Code: HF20156C4

June 1, 2021

Lot Code: HF20157A4

Item: 27934

April 5, 2021

Lot Code: HF20100C4

May 4, 2021

Lot Code: HF20132C4

May 4, 2021

Lot Code: HF20133A4

May 4, 2021

Lot Code: HF20133B4

May 5, 2021

Lot Code: HF20133B4

May 5, 2021

Lot Code: HF20133C4

May 31, 2021

Lot Code: HF20154B4

May 31, 2021

Lot Code: HF20154C4

May 31, 2021

Lot Code: HF20155A4

The 17-ounce pouches were labeled with the UPC code 60265225101-6. The item number is 24990.

Best By Date

April 30, 2021

Lot Code: HF20126B0

May 1, 2021

Lot Code: HF20126B0

May 1, 2021

Lot Code: HF20127B0

June 1, 2021

Lot Code: HF20160C0

June 1, 2021

Lot Code: HF20161A0

June 1, 2021

Lot Code: HF20161B0

READ NEXT: WATCH: Missouri Man Sucker Punches Dancing 12-Year-Old Boy