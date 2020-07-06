Martinez Police Seek Pro-Trump Couple Who Painted Over Black Lives Matter Mural

Police in Martinez, California, are seeking a pro-Trump white couple who were caught on video defacing a Black Lives Matter mural in front of a local courthouse on July 4.

The couple filmed themselves painting over the giant yellow letters with black, and both were wearing pro-President Donald Trump shirts and hats.

In a news release, Martinez police said that the mural had just been painted by community members and that the couple’s actions were “hateful and senseless.”

The Couple Painted Over Part of the Black Lives Matter Mural While Screaming, ‘There Is No Racism — It’s a Leftist Lie!’

Trump supporters deface the July 4th Black Lives Matter mural at the Contra Costa County courthouse in Martinez, California.

The mural was sanctioned by the city, which also recently adopted a League of California resolution against hate and declaring that “Black Lives Matter in Martinez.”

A roughly five-minute video has made the rounds on social media showing the couple defacing the mural. While the woman paints in black over the letters, a man circles her, recording and shouting at passersby who tell them to stop and to “get the f–k out of here.”

In the video, the man launches into a tirade, insisting that there is no such thing as racism in the United States.

“We’re sick of this narrative. Nothing’s wrong,” he shouts. “The narrative of police brutality, the narrative of racism … It’s a lie. There is no oppression, there is no racism. It’s a leftist lie. It’s a lie from the media, the liberal left.”

One angry woman at one point marches over and grabs one of the couple’s paint cans, telling the woman painting, “You’re not getting it back!”

The man threatens to attack several bystanders, also shouting, “You know what? All lives matter, I ain’t down for this bullsh– anymore.”

The video ends with the couple still painting, while yelling back and forth with bystanders.

Martinez Police Say the Couple Left Before They Arrived & The Couple’s ‘Hateful & Senseless’ Act Is Under Investigation

These Trumpers illegally painting over the city-sanctioned "Black Lives Matter" mural in Martinez, CA are attempting to do what racists have always done — render black lives invisible. ENOUGH! Let's make sure @MartinezPDinCA find these racists & arrest them!@Mr_RyanGuillory pic.twitter.com/XrZl79ZIqJ — dσxxεd Ъuт หσт σuт 🌊🌊 (@twmentality1) July 5, 2020

Martinez police issued a news release decrying the act and asking the public for help identifying the couple. The department linked to two videos of the incident online. The alleged vandals had left before police arrived on the scene, they said.

“The community spent a considerable amount of time painting this mural only to have the suspects destroy it by dumping and rolling paint over part of the message,” police said.

Police also made public the make, description and license plate of the vehicle the couple left in.

Martinez Police say the woman & man, who painted over a Black Lives Matter sign on July 4th, were seen driving this Nissan truck with the name “Nicole” on the tailgate, and the license plate 52701B1. pic.twitter.com/kNsnUSRX1U — Maria Medina (@MariaKPIX) July 5, 2020

Justin Gomez, one of the painters of the mural, told the New York Times on Sunday, “I’m not so surprised that it happened. I’m surprised at how bold they chose to be.”

Martizians for Black Lives, of which Gomez is a member, said on Instagram Sunday that community members had been keeping watch over the mural since the July 4 incident. They added that the vandalism had the unintended consequence of highlighting the racism that still exists in the area.

“If anything, the mural vandals brought to life the stories of racism in our community in the most real way,” Martizians for Black Lives wrote. “It wasn’t hate comments online or slurs yelled from a passing car — it was a confrontational brazen act to destroy a community project that was meant to peacefully affirm Black lives in Martinez. They said they didn’t want Black Lives Matter in their city — and many more hold that sentiment, I’m sure. But I’m almost certain if we keep showing up, we’ll always have the racists outnumbered.”

