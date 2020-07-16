WATCH: Meghan McCain Rips Joy Behar on ‘The View’

Television personality Meghan Mccain ripped co-host Joy Behar on The View, with the conservative panelist causing her liberal counterpart of being “snippy.” The group was discussing President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump posing with pictures of Goya products following a boycott. Protests erupted after Goya CEO Robert Unanue praised Trump last week, with both celebrities and politicians saying they would no longer purchase Goya Foods.

Sunny Hostin and Behar slammed Ivanka Trump. While McCain wasn’t defending the Trumps, saying the pictures were a “misfire” and “creepy,” she argued against Behar, who said boycotts were extremely effective at bringing change. She referenced apartheid in South Africa and the Montgomery bus boycott.

TRUMP, IVANKA’S GOYA PHOTO OPS: After the president’s daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka Trump, faced backlash after posting a photo of herself posing with a can of Goya beans, her father did the same from the Oval Office — the co-hosts weigh in. https://t.co/jOvh05IbrV pic.twitter.com/qmHaw2YRPa — The View (@TheView) July 16, 2020

McCain, however, said the examples Behar gave were “ideological” boycotts and not the same as a corporate boycotts, which could hurt “bottom line workers” at Goya, of which there are 4,000.

“I think sometimes when executives do things and say things, you don’t think about the bottom line worker,” McCain said. “Joy, you just said people are out of jobs. I don’t want anyone else to be out of a job, and I certainly don’t want anyone at the Goya company to lose their job over this.”

Behar tried to make her point, but McCain continued, saying Ivanka Trump’s picture looked like something from the movie, Get Out. “There’s nothing about it that looks natural,” she said.

“Joy, you don’t have to be so snippy with me,” McCain responded. “I’m talking because I’m paid to talk and it’s my job, and that’s what I’m doing, Joy. If you have a problem with it, I don’t have to come to work today.”

Whoopi Goldberg Defends Boycotts

McCain was ultimately ignored, with Behar finishing her thought and then Hostin talking about the hypocrisy of the boycott. Ultimately, Whoopi Goldberg finished the segment by defending boycotts.

She cited the boycott of Chick-fil-A, which started after the CEO Dan Cathy said he was against gay marriage. Goldberg said Cathy came onto The View to talk about his stance and realized he could be against something, but when he speaks as the CEO it also affects the people who work for him and the company.

“I think people can boycott because people have the right to say ‘I don’t like this’ and people don’t think they are heard and boycotting is one way people can be heard,” Goldberg said. “Boycotts work. It’s tough. They may not work the way you want them to but they do work.”

The Goya CEO Said The U.S. is ‘Blessed’ To Have a Leader Like Trump

The uproar over Goya started when Unanue praised Trump while speaking at the White House on July 9.

“We’re all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder,” he said. “And that’s what my grandfather did. He came to this country to build, to grow and to prosper. And we have an incredible builder and we pray, we pray for our leadership, our president and for our country, that we continue to prosper and to grow.”

