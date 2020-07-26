WATCH: Viral Video Shows Chaos as Teens Vandalize Memphis Putt Putt Center

Staff at the Putt-Putt Fun Center in Memphis, Tenn., experienced a chaotic day at work on Saturday when a large group of kids and teenagers crowded the business and a few became physically violent. According to KTSM, the company filed a police report in which it wrote that the day started off normally with parents dropping off their kids, but as the location got more and more crowded, things quickly deteriorated.

At around 7:30 p.m., the company estimated that there were about 300-400 children present, which meant they were violating COVID-19 regulations. The decision was made to close the entertainment center, but that they would not be issuing refunds. At that point, the situation quickly devolved and a video of the chaos that followed was posted on social media, quickly going viral.

Here’s the video:

The Video Shows One Girl in Particular Throwing Objects at the Employees Behind the Counter

The video starts with one girl, who hasn’t been identified, throwing a plexiglass divider at the employees behind the counter. She also throws a rope divider at the employees, who appear to dodge the objects being thrown at them. According to TMZ, there was a lot more destruction in the building and a firework was set off.

The outlet reported that the police got witness statements indicating that the girl in the video was upset at not receiving a refund. TMZ also adds that people who were there in person said that some of the center’s game machines weren’t working properly and were taking money without the playing time.

Local Memphis added that one person, a 13-year-old boy, was given a juvenile summons for disorderly conduct.

The Company Issued a Statement & Said No One Was Injured But They Would Be Changing Their Policy on Unattended Minors

The company’s general manager, Aaron Boss, provided a statement to KTSM in which he confirmed that no employees or customers were injured during the incident. He also said that moving forward, all minors must have a parent or guardian present. The full statement reads:

Unfortunately, yesterday evening we had an incident that we have never experienced in 57 years of business. Parents chose to leave large groups of teenagers at our facility without their supervision. Some of those people chose to create a disturbance the likes of which we have never seen. We are very thankful that none of our Golf and Games family or customers were injured during this situation. We are actively trying to identify those involved and hold them accountable for their actions. Going forward, any minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Anyone that is left unattended will be asked to leave. We have been the Memphis area’s locally owned place for family entertainment for nearly six decades. We will always welcome those who choose to share their family experiences with us. Please understand this is not a reflection of us or our park. We look forward to serving you soon.

The fun center also requires individuals to wear face masks in the building and when interacting with employees, in line with the city’s ordinance, but few face masks, if any, were visible in the video.

