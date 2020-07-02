WATCH: Miami Cop Hits Woman in Confrontation at Airport

A Miami police officer has been “relieved” of his duties after video emerged of him hitting a woman at Miami International Airport.

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III confirmed the incident on July 2 in a post on the Miami police official account. Ramirez wrote,

I am shocked and angered by a body cam video that i just saw involving one of our officers. I’ve immediately initiated an investigation and ordered that the involved officers be relieved of duty. Actions such as these undermine the hard work that we have invested in our community and causes my heart to break for our community and for the vast majority of our officers who dedicate their lives to serving our County. This will not stand, and I assure our community that any officer acting in this vain will be held to account.

I have also just spoken to our State Attorney @KathyFndzRundle and asked that her office immediately become involved in the investigation.

In the video, dated July 1 and identified by Ramirez as body cam footage, a woman can be seen standing in line at a terminal check-in desk. An argument ensues between the woman, who is unmasked, and the masked officer.

The woman can be heard saying, “you acting like that when you Black, you acting like you white when you really Black, for real, what you wanna do?” before the officer hits her in the face and she falls backwards. The officer then grabs the woman by the shirt and appears to push her down to the ground, later saying “she headbutted me.”

The officer involved in the altercation has been named by the Miami Herald as Antonio Clemente Rodriguez, but the official police statement did not identify the officer.

The Miami Herald said,

One law enforcement source said the woman was complaining loudly about a missed or delayed flight. A ticket agent called police. The officer showed up, the source said, and tried to calm her but the confrontation escalated after she began shouting at him. The president of the Miami-Dade Police Benevolent Association said the officer hit her with an ‘open-hand slap,’ sometimes called a ‘diversionary strike.’ “Clearly she was the aggressor. She was being asked to leave. She’s being belligerent and she pushes her face right into his face,” said PBA President Steadman Stahl.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez called the incident “appalling” and an “excessive use of force.”

“That’s NOT what our @MiamiDadePD are trained to do. @MDPD_Director Ramirez has ordered the officer relieved of duty & investigation is underway. This is why I instituted body cameras & MDPD is reviewing all footage.”

This is appalling. It’s excessive use of force and unnecessary. That’s NOT what our @MiamiDadePD are trained to do. @MDPD_Director Ramirez has ordered the officer relieved of duty & investigation is underway. This is why I instituted body cameras & MDPD is reviewing all footage. https://t.co/KHDsEohBym — Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) July 2, 2020

Inmate Darren Rainey Reportedly Died in a Miami Prison in 2012

WHY ARE YALL NOT TALKING ABOUT #DarrenRainey TWO OFFICERS WERE CAUGHT ON TAPE BURNING HIM TO DEATH WITH HOT WATER AND THEY WERE NEVER CHARGED. ITS BEEN 8 YEARS AND JUSTICE HASNT BEEN SERVED. SAY HIS NAME #BlackLivesMatter #ACAB pic.twitter.com/QMdTYzReqq — 🪐| BLM✊🏾| (@lactobacillus76) June 25, 2020

In 2014, the Miami Herald reported that a “50-year-old mentally ill inmate at the Dade Correctional Institution” near Florida City died on June 23, 2012, after being “locked in a shower with the scalding water turned on full blast” because he defecated in his cell.

The Herald said Rainey, who was mentally ill and “serving a two-year sentence for possession of cocaine,” was left in the shower for over an hour while he screamed, “I can’t take it no more, I’m sorry. I won’t do it again.”

According to the Herald, “the inspector general’s report said that the video camera in the shower area showed DOC officer Roland Clarke place Rainey in the shower at 7:38 p.m.”

He was left “unattended for more than an hour as the narrow chamber filled with steam and water.”

Fellow inmate Harold Hempstead said he had heard Rainey screaming for half an hour before guards finally checked on him, and found him dead.

“His skin was so burned that it had shriveled from his body, a condition referred to as slippage, according to a medical document involving the death,” the Miami Herald reported.

A source ‘close to the prison system with knowledge of the case’ said the Florida Department of Corrections told people Rainey ‘had a heart attack,’ the Herald said: The DOC inspector general’s report said DOC Officer Roland Clarke found Rainey dead at 9:30 p.m. and called for medical assistance. ‘I then seen [sic] his burnt dead body naked body go about two feet from my cell door on a stretcher,’ Hempstead wrote. Miami-Dade homicide investigators were called to the prison. But another inmate, a convicted murderer named Mark Joiner, wrote in a letter to the inspector general that he was ordered to “clean up the crime scene’’ prior to the area being secured.

Hempstead filed multiple formal complaints with the DOC inspector general alleging physical abuse at the hands of prison guards. None of the appeals were actioned. Another inmate, Richard Mair, who hanged himself in his prison cell, left details in a suicide note of routine sexual and physical abuse.

Rainey died in June and was scheduled to be released from prison in July.

The Miami Herald later called the incident a “cover-up.”

In June 2020 the Miami New Times posted an updated report on the story which includes graphic video record of Rainey’s injuries, recorded following his death.

8 years ago today, a mentally ill man #DarrenRainey was locked in a scalding hot shower by Miami-Dade prison guards and boiled to death. Prosecutor @KathyFndzRundle covered up his murder. Vote Melba Pearson for Miami-Dade State Attorney: https://t.co/oKWnCx81Nh #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/42nPzk4II4 — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) June 23, 2020

The Times claims that the water in the shower was turned up to 180 degrees.

Although Rainey’s body was found in gruesome condition — a nurse said burns covered 90 percent of his body and that his temperature was too high to register on a thermometer — Emma Lew, the Miami-Dade medical examiner who performed an autopsy on Rainey, concluded that the skin peeling was due to “body decomposition” and not burning. Based largely on Lew’s report, in March 2017 [Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle] and her team of prosecutors opted not to press criminal charges against the four guards who were responsible: Sgt. John Fan Fan and Officers Cornelius Thompson, Roland Clarke, and Edwina Williams.

The Miami New Times called Rundle’s decision to not charge any of the officers after a five-year investigation “one of the biggest stains on her 27-year career.”

A Woman was Shot in the Stomach With a Taser by Miami Police

Her name is Safiya Satchell. The officer who did this to her is Jordy Yanes Martel. Martel has been arrested and charged with battery and official misconduct. https://t.co/R7a5L5JNI7 — Moe 💙 (@EmoniPrice_) June 27, 2020

Jordy Yanes Martel, the fired Miami Gardens officer, faces 2 counts of official misconduct and four counts of battery. A woman’s cellphone video showed him pulling Safiya Satchell out of her car. The video also shows him placing his knee on her neck and shooting her with a taser. https://t.co/XvnnKFCH6F — Alexis Frazier (@AFrazierWPLG) June 26, 2020

Miami Gardens police officer Jordy Martel faces criminal charges for allegedly pulling Safiya Satchell, 33, out of her SUV, pressing his knee on her throat and shooting her in the stomach with a taser on January 14. The moment Satchell was tased has been captured on video:

CNN commentator Keith Boykin claimed Satchell’s tasing “caus[ed] a miscarriage.”

Miami Gardens Police Officer Jordy Martel was fired, arrested and charged with battery after video emerged of him putting his knee on the neck of pregnant 33-year-old Safiya Satchell and tasing her on the ground, causing a miscarriage.#SafiyaSatchell https://t.co/53APJxPe2z — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 26, 2020

Black Enterprise also said Satchell “was four months pregnant at the time and later had a miscarriage,” however Forbes reported, “Satchell, who was a few weeks pregnant at the time, would not have the child, but she did not lose it as a result of the tasing.”

The Miami Herald says Satchell felt “violated” and “shocked when a Miami Gardens police officer dragged her out of her SUV outside a strip club [Tootsies Cabaret] simply because he wanted to issue a trespassing warning. Then, Officer Jordy Martel pressed his knee on Satchell’s throat and shot her twice in the belly with a Taser stun gun before arresting her for resisting with violence and battery on a cop.”

Martel was later charged with “aggravated battery and official misconduct,” The Herald said. Martel’s defense lawyer Douglas Hartman stated that in another arrest on June 4, Miami police officers found Satchell had crashed her SUV into a pole and a bus bench.

A Miami police officer, in his arrest report, said she was cursing and yelling at paramedics, smelled of alcohol and refused to hand over her driver’s license. ‘I’m not going to sit down because I’m Black and that’s how you guys beat Black people up,’ she told an officer, according to an arrest report.

