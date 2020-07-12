It’s National Simplicity Day & Henry David Thoreau Is Trending

July 12 is National Simplicity Day, the birthday of transcendentalist, environmentalist and abolitionist Henry David Thoreau and a day on which his memory is honored and celebrated.

Thoreau, born in 1817 was an author of books, poetry and essays. As a writer commonly known for his many works on returning to simpler times, he would probably have mixed feelings about trending on Twitter (and especially those tweets making puns of his last name, pronounced very similar to the word, “thorough”).

Nonetheless, many have taken to social media to honor a man now looked upon as ahead of his time and who was famous for his masterwork Walden, stance against slavery and fascination with nature.

Thoreau Was A Mentee of Ralph Waldo Emerson

"To laugh often; to win the respect of intelligent people, to leave the world a bit better; this is to have succeeded." Ralph Waldo Emerson pic.twitter.com/Qz7UVhizVr — Keb (@Keb93319732) July 12, 2020

Thoreau was born in Concord, Massachusetts in 1817 to mother who rented out parts fo their home to boarders and a father that worked at a pencil factory, according to Biography. The young Thoreau was a “bright student,” attended what is now Harvard University and had briefly tried to set up a school with his brother John until John became ill.

Thoreau eventually met the fellow Concord man who would become his mentee: Emerson, a philosopher, essayist and poet famous for his work “Self Reliance” and his philosophy in the realm of transcendentalism, according to Stanford. Transcendentalism is defined by History as, ” a 19th-century school of American theological and philosophical thought that combined respect for nature and self-sufficiency with elements of Unitarianism and German Romanticism.”

Emerson took Thoreau under his wing, according to Biography, letting him live as a caretaker for his home, promoting Thoreau’s writing and giving him access to the land which was the foundation of his most famous work.

What Is ‘Walden’?

“Walden” is Thoreau’s most famous work and it is named after his most famous residence. Thoreau built his home on land which Emerson owned and spent much of his time near Walden Pond, where he said he “wanted to live deep and suck out all the marrow of life.” However, Waldon Pond inspired more than his famous work. According to Stanford:

His first book, A Week on the Concord and Merrimack Rivers, was still a work in progress in 1845, when he went to live in the woods by Walden Pond for two years and two months. This “experiment” in living on the outskirts of town was an intensive time of examination for Thoreau, as he drew close to nature and contemplated the final ends of his own life, which was otherwise at risk of ending in quiet desperation.

While there, Thoreau kept a journal of his observations about the woods, which – according to a journal entry he wrote October 28, 1853 – became, “a library of nearly 900 volumes over 700 of which I wrote myself.”

Thoreau wrangled his many writings into “Walden,” which was published on August 9, 1854. It is a book that describes Thoreau’s journey of discovering the spirituality of nature. Part philosophy and part memoir, the work is a rejection of materialism and a celebration of those willing to slow down enough to become fully immersed in nature and able to be held spellbound by it.

Stanford described “Walden” as:

a work that almost defies categorization: it is a work of narrative prose which often soars to poetic heights, combining philosophical speculation with close observation of a concrete place. It is a rousing summons to the examined life and to the realization of one’s potential, while at the same time it develops what might be described as a religious vision of the human being and the universe.

“Walden” fell flat immediately after its publication, but it became especially popular after the 1930s. As the country was mired in war and the sacrifice of material things became more common, Thoreau’s call to return to simplicity resonated with many Americans.

