Naya Rivera: CCTV Security Footage & 911 Phone Call Released

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office has released CCTV footage and audio from a 911 call following Glee actress Naya Rivera‘s disappearance.

Rivera went missing on July 8 after taking her 4-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, out on a boat in Lake Piru. Her son was found asleep in the boat, but Rivera has not been located. She is presumed dead.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office posted a link on July 10 to the security footage from the dock at Lake Piru that shows Rivera and her son arriving at the lake and riding away in a boat, the last-known footage of Rivera.

A car can be seen pulling up to the dock and parking. The camera footage shows two people, identified as Rivera and her son, arriving to rent a boat at the lake and emerging from the vehicle before they are seen sailing off in a northwards direction.

The Sheriff’s Office Released CCTV Footage & 911 Audio From the Incident

Both the CCTV footage and the 911 audio from the incident have been released.

In the 911 call audio, a woman, who says she is calling from Lake Piru, states “the emergency is we have a missing person, we found a little girl in a boat all by herself and her mom is nowhere to be found.”

The dispatcher then asks if the person is “white, Black, Asian or Hispanic?”

The caller replies, “I have no idea, I’m heading down there right now to go check, my husband was one of the people who was first there and I’m going to go find out more information. He just told me to call it in.”

The 911 dispatcher then asks if the caller knows whether the child is a boy or a girl.

The woman replies, “I believe it is a little girl.”

CBSLA reported the caller may have been initially confused regarding the gender of the child because he had long hair.

The dispatcher then asks for the child’s approximate age. The woman replies, “like I said I have no idea, I’m heading down there right now.” She says she will call emergency services again when she is at the scene.

Authorities Believe Rivera Drowned in a ‘Tragic Accident’

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said on July 9 that the search for Rivera had become a recovery mission.

In an official statement, Captain Eric Buschow said “investigators believe Rivera drowned in what appears to be a tragic accident.”

The statement reads, in part:

Naya Rivera rented a boat at the lake Wednesday afternoon and went for an excursion with her four-year-old son. The boat was found drifting in the northern portion of the lake with the child alone and asleep onboard. Rivera’s son told investigators that he and his mother had been swimming in the lake, and he got back in the boat, but Rivera did not. Approximately 50 sheriff’s personnel, along with a helicopter, boat crews, divers, and unmanned aerial vehicles searched the lake for five hours Wednesday evening, but Rivera could not be found. The entire shoreline and surface of the lake were thoroughly searched. Divers also searched under water in the area where the boat had last been seen. However, there was no sign of Rivera. The search was suspended at 10:00 pm Wednesday night due to zero visibility in the water and dangerous conditions for the divers.

At a press conference, Sergeant Kevin Donoghue of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said investigators had been in contact with Rivera’s family, who were nearby awaiting further news.

Rivera’s former partner and Josey’s father, Ryan Dorsey, has “rushed to the area to be with his son,” The Mirror said.

