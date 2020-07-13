Photo of Obama’s ‘Hydroxychloroquine’ Pill Bottle Is Actually Malarone

A photo of a pill bottle with former President Barack Obama’s name on it has gone viral on Twitter and other social media sites. Mark Levin shared the photo on Twitter and wrote “Obama’s hydroxychloroquine from 2008.” Hydroxychloroquine is a controversial medication that has been researched as a potential coronavirus treatment. However, the status that Levin wrote to accompany the photo is not accurate. The photo is actually of a prescription for Malarone, a different anti-malaria drug.

The Pill Bottle Photo Is for Malarone, Not Hydroxychloroquine

Mark R. Levin shared the photo on Twitter on July 10. It has since gone viral. It’s not known if the photo is authentic, or where Levin obtained the photo. He does not appear to have responded on Twitter to any comments about the picture after he shared it.

Levin’s tweet included an inaccurate description that reads: “Obama’s hydroxychloroquine from 2008.” However, if you actually read the photo closely, you can see that it clearly states the prescription from 2008 is for Malarone, prescribed for entering an area where malaria was known to be an issue.”

Levin shared the same photo on Facebook. Heavy could not find responses from him to the comments or any follow-up about why he was sharing the photo.

According to Levin’s bio on Twitter, he’s the head of the “Mark Levin Show” and wrote a bestselling book called Unfreedom of the Press.

Malarone (Atovaquone and proguanil) interferes with the growth of parasites in the red blood cells and is used to treat or prevent malaria. According to WebMD, it has a lot of potential side effects, including nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, headache, dizziness, diarrhea, and less frequently: liver problems, anemia, and other issues.

According to the CDC, this drug is good for last-minute travelers to prevent malaria, but it can’t be taken by people with severe renal problems or who are pregnant. It needs to be taken daily and is more expensive than some other options. Other anti-malarial drugs include Chloroquine, Doxycycline, Mefloquine, Primaquine, and Tafenoquine.

There is another inaccuracy with the pill bottle photo and the accompanying tweet. Back in 2008, COVID-19 did not even exist yet, so anti-malarial drugs would not have been prescribed for it in the first place.

Obama Had Traveled to Afghanistan Shortly After the Date on the Photo

Let's assume this photo is authentic… The bottle indicates the prescription was filled in July 2008. That month, Obama went to Afghanistan which has a high rate of Malaria. So he took an anti-Malarial to avoid contracting Malaria. https://t.co/hRiKAHjFs8 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 13, 2020

The bottle in the photo is labeled as being from July 10, 2008. If it is authentic (which Heavy cannot confirm), then the prescription would have been given about a week or so before Obama visited Afghanistan. On July 20, 2008, The New York Times reported about Obama’s foreign tour there, saying that he had arrived on Saturday to meet with American troops and military leaders in the region. He was also visiting Iraq, Israel, and Western Europe during that trip.

In 2014, The New York Times reported that Obama had gone to a military hospital for tests after having a sore throat from acid reflux. The same article also mentioned that Obama had been prescribed Malarone before a visit to Myanmar the month before and was no longer on the medication. The article noted that he suffered no side effects.

