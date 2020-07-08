Officer-Involved Shooting in Rutland, Vermont Under Investigation

An officer-involved shooting which occurred early Wednesday morning in Vermont’s second-largest city has left two suspects hospitalized and prompted a use-of-force investigation by state authorities, an automatic review process which is the normal protocol in Vermont under such circumstances.

Shortly after midnight Rutland City Police were investigating a suspected narcotics transaction on Terrill Street when officers approached a black SUV occupied by two men, according to an account by the Vermont State Police released Wednesday morning as part of their preliminary investigation.

There were few details but the state police investigators said that, during the initial interaction with the men in the car, at least one Rutland City officer fired upon the vehicle, apparently wounding the driver who put the SUV in motion and fled south down nearby Route 7, which becomes Main Street as it passes through Rutland, for approximately a half-mile before the SUV veered into the yard of a home at the intersection with Jackson Avenue and crashed headlong into a large tree.

The driver was taken to the nearby Rutland Regional Medical Center where he is recovering in the intensive care unit following surgery for gunshot wounds while his passenger, who was not shot but who was injured in the crash, was also initially taken to Rutland Regional before being transferred north to the city of Burlington for further treatment at the University of Vermont Medical Center.

Police have not released either man’s name but further updates were expected later on Wednesday.

Although the shooting and subsequent crash occurred around 12:15 a.m., a large swath of Main Street in downtown Rutland and several side streets are expected to remain closed much of the day Wednesday while the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, the state’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations and the Crime Scene Search Team process the section of Terrill Street near a supermaket and a liquor store where the shots were fired as well as the crash scene at the Jackson Avenue intersection where the pursuit ended a couple of minutes later.

State Police said that, according to their normal protocol, “the circumstances that prompted the shooting and the number of officers who fired is under investigation…Once complete, the investigation into the shooting will be turned over to the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office for independent reviews of the use of force.”

The Vermont State Police said their “investigation into this incident is in its earliest stages” and asked that members of the public who might have information about what occurred, including any photos or video that may be relevant, to contact the Vermont State Police at their barracks in Rutland at (802) 773-9101.

News Video Shows an SUV Crashed Into a Tree

A news story by NBC5 reporter Jackie Pascale from the scene on Wednesday morning showed the black SUV where it came to the rest in a front yard off Main Street:

