WATCH: Pennsylvania Cop Kneels on Man’s Neck During Arrest

Protesters took to the streets Saturday night in Allentown, Pennsylvania after harrowing video emerged of an officer kneeling on a man’s neck during an arrest earlier that day.

The crowd demanded answers from the Allentown Police Department and Mayor Ray O’Connell, the Morning Call reported.

The cell-phone video, which began circulating Saturday night on social media, captures officers arresting a man outside St. Luke’s Hospital-Sacred Heart, the outlet continued.

An officer is shown holding a man down with his knee, evoking images similar to those of George Floyd’s killing, an unarmed black man who died while in white police custody.

The video went viral after it was posted to the Black Lives Matter to Lehigh Valley social media accounts.

You can watch the video below:

BREAKING:@AllentownPolice were filmed Saturday evening applying the same force to a resident that the cops used to murder #GeorgeFloyd.

This happened here in #Allentown outside a hospital.

We demand answers. We demand change.

We're Done Dying.#DefundThePolice pic.twitter.com/AbuyvkMNdT — Black Lives Matter to Lehigh Valley (@BLMlehighvalley) July 12, 2020

The incident has now sparked area-wide protests, according to the Morning Call.

Police have not provided any information about the man or his condition, the outlet added.

