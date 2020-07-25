Peter Green: Fleetwood Mac Co-Founder Dies at 73

Peter Green, co-founder of the band Fleetwood Mac, has died at the age of 73.

The BBC reported Green passed away peacefully in his sleep. His solicitor confirmed the news in a statement, the outlet said.

Green was best known for writing Fleetwood Mac’s number one hit, Albatross, as well as Black Magic Woman.

Peter Green Was Born in London, & Formed Fleetwood Mac in 1967

Peter Green – thank you for everything. pic.twitter.com/0dRpM4Luj9 — Bernie Marsden (@Bernie_Marsden) July 25, 2020

Green was born in Bethnal Green in East London, and along with drummer Mick Fleetwood formed Fleetwood Mac in 1967. He joined the band after a stint filling in for Eric Clapton in the band John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers, the BBC said.

Their debut album, titled Fleetwood Mac, was widely known as Peter Green’s Fleetwood Mac, according to the BBC.

Green left the band in 1970 due to ongoing struggles with mental health. He was later hospitalized and diagnosed with schizophrenia.

He disappeared from the public spotlight for some time after moving into a commune and eschewing materialism. He told Rolling Stone in a 1970 interview, “I’ve got to do what God would have me do, start some kind of positive action, despite newspaper distortion or whatever,” Green said at the time. “I’m not worried if it means I’ll fade from public view – it’s better to set a good example.”

Peter Green was Inducted Into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998

An Artist I Truly Loved & Admired…From The First Time I Heard Him…I Supported The Original Fleetwood Mac At Redcar Jazz Club When I Was In A Local Band…He Was A Breathtaking Singer, Guitarist & Composer…

I know Who I Will Be Listening To Today…RIP https://t.co/VvkGaY6ZMf — David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) July 25, 2020

According to Rolling Stone, Green was “one of eight Fleetwood Mac band members to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. The blues guitarist also placed number 58 on Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Guitarists list.”

Earlier this year, Fleetwood Mac performed alongside bands Pink Floyd and ZZ Top in a London Palladium gig celebrating Green’s influence on and driving force behind the band, the Guardian said.

Green’s guitar playing garnered praise from none other than blues legend B.B. King. According to the Guardian, King said of Green, “He has the sweetest tone I ever heard; he was the only one who gave me the cold sweats.”

Tributes flooded in from around the music world for Green after news of his death broke, including Whitesnake’s David Coverdale, who wrote, “I supported the original Fleetwood Mac at Redcar Jazz Club when I was in a local band… he was a breathtaking singer, guitarist and composer. I know who I will be listening to today. RIP.”