WATCH: Portland Police Officer Knocks Biker to the Ground

Video of a Portland protest is going viral after a city police officer was filmed knocking a person off of their bike and to the ground.

KATU Reporter Dan McCarthy posted the video to Twitter Thursday, with the caption: “WATCH – Portland Police officers knock a protester off of his bicycle and arrest him outside of Lownsdale Square Park near the Federal Courthouse downtown #LiveOnK2.”

The 23-second-clip shows an officer knocking cyclist Brandon Thomas down before quickly pinning him to the ground. Two other officers rush to aid the officer.

WATCH – Portland Police officers knock a protester off of his bicycle and arrest him outside of Lownsdale Square Park near the Federal Courthouse downtown #LiveOnK2 pic.twitter.com/tow0GzeyzW — Dan McCarthy (@DanMcKATU) July 16, 2020

The video has since been viewed more than 1 million times and has over 7,000 retweets.

It is unclear what occurred before the clip, but police told McCarthy they arrested Thomas for “interfering with a Police Officer and Disorderly Conduct.”

Update: I just got a response from Portland Police.

The cyclist’s name is Brandon Thomas.

Police say they arrested him for “Interfering with a Police Officer and Disorderly Conduct.”

Here’s their comment on the use of force: pic.twitter.com/WaWMhPsMly — Dan McCarthy (@DanMcKATU) July 16, 2020

Here’s what we know about the situation so far:

Portland Police Announced Early Thursday Morning the Closure of Chapman and Lownsdale Squares

Chapman Square Park and Lownsdale Square Park are closed to the public. Everyone must vacate to the north beyond the sidewalk or be subject to arrest for trespassing and subject to use of force. This order includes journalists. The park is closed. Everyone has 10 minutes to leave — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 16, 2020

The Portland Police Bureau made the announcement on Twitter per the decision of the City of Portland. The bureau wrote in an online statement that the City was shutting down the parks for needed repairs.

The bureau tweeted around 5 a.m. that the areas were closed to the public, including journalists.

“Everyone must vacate to the north beyond the sidewalk or be subject to arrest for trespassing and subject to use of force. This order includes journalists. The park is closed. Everyone has 10 minutes to leave,” the PPB wrote.

The viral bike video was published an hour later.

According to an online release from the bureau, nine people were arrested in relation to the morning’s closures.

The individuals, including Thomas, were booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center, the statement reads.

The Park Areas Have Been Sites of Protests for Weeks

It looks like fencing is going up around Lownsdale Square Park, which was cleared out of protesters by Portland Police #LiveOnK2 pic.twitter.com/uBU8WHntwp — Dan McCarthy (@DanMcKATU) July 16, 2020

As nationwide protests over the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, continue, the park blocks near the Justice Center have seen hundreds of anti-police brutality protests over the last weeks, Bike Portland reported.

The PPB started to erect a fence around the parks Thursday morning a day after armed “federal troops were filmed driving around the same area in unmarked minivans and snatching people off the street without explaining why,” the outlet said.

