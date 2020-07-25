WATCH: ‘Seattle Karen’ Accuses Black Photographer of Spying, Filming ‘Women’

A video of a Seattle woman is making the rounds on social media after she was filmed questioning Thomas Samuel, a Black media freelancer who specializes in drone photography.

Samuel shared the encounter to his Facebook page on July 22, in which he claimed the woman insinuated he was engaging in criminal activity in. He wrote he was taking photos of her neighbor’s house for a job. Samuel explained that he had notified the homeowners ahead of time and received approval:

“Just had this women come at me accusing me of being a criminal and a pervert/creep with my drone bc I was taking pictures of her neighbors house smh. I was hired and working a job, notified the homeowners that was I was there and got approval to fly, not to mention I have my FFA Part 107 license to fly drones. She came out of her house cussing and imeaditely assumed the worst of me and what I was doing bc there no way a black man could actually be working and minding his own business,” he wrote.

The woman, who identifies herself as Katelyn, asks Samuel for his name so that she can verify with her neighbors and the company he works for.

“What’s your name? I’m gong to go call Redfin,” she says, as she checks for the type of drone model he has.

“You are ridiculous,” Samuel snaps back. “Go home. Go home Karen.”

The video was picked up by the popular Twitter account, Fifty Shades of Whey, on July 25, with the caption: “Seattle wearing a “Live United” shirt leaves her house to accuse a black man of spying on her with his drone.”

It has since been retweeted over 180 times and has more than 400 likes.

Samuel Says he Was Working For a Real Estate Brokerage

The one-minute clip begins with the woman standing in front of the camera. She asks Samuel, “what is this doing here?” while pointing at the drone.

Samuel tells the woman that he is working for Redfin, a Seattle-based real estate brokerage. He says the company hired him to take pictures for a house that is being sold.

He also alluded that the woman accused him of “filming women.”

“You’re going to come over cussing saying I’m filming women, really? When I’m working for Redfin,” he says.

The woman then asks Samuel for his name so that she can confirm with Redfin.

Samuel calls her “Karen” and tells her to “go home.”

“So, filming people with a drone is ‘Karen?'” she asks.

Samuel then criticizes her for assuming that he is not there as a professional “because [I’m] black.”

“Yes, because I’m filming people with my drone, really? That’s really what you think i’m doing? Because I’m black you think I’m out here filming Sh*t, filming you,” he fires back.

Samuel Owns His Own Media Company

According to his Facebook page, Samuel works for his company called, “Thomas Samuel Media.”

Through his website, Samuel offers photography, videography and video production, as well as creative consulting and virtual staging, among other services.

Samuel has accomplished over 180 drone shoots and produced more than 60 videos, the company website claims.

He has also partnered with a variety of clients, including Forbes, T-Mobile, Redfin, Uber Eats and DoorDash, it continues.

“I love nothing more than working with a client to come up with a really strong idea for a video, and being able to work through every stage of the project until it is realised,” Samuel writes on his website.

“This can include conceptualizing and planning, scripting, story-boarding, crewing and shoot planning, filming, editing, colour grading, delivery and project management.”

Many Have Taken to Twitter to Criticize the Woman

Following the post on Fifty Shades of Whey, many users have condemned the woman for her approach.

Although some empathized with her initial concern, they criticized her level of distrust after Samuel stated he was there on business.

Below are some of the responses:

