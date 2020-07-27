A New Sex Therapy App, Blueheart, Receives $1.2 Million To Expand

Blueheart, a London-based app promising to bring sex therapy to “an enormous but invisible market,” just raised £1 million (the equivalent of $1,287,895) for its endeavor, according to Tech EU.

PROfounders Capital and Calm/Storm led with most of the funding, EU Startups reported.

The funds represent seed money, according to the website Sifted, and will expand the services the app provides and provide them at a much lower cost than they would normally expect. Sachin Raoul, the co-founder of Blueheart and the company’s chief executive, said, “Our ambition is to improve the sex lives of 100m people.”

What Is Sex Therapy?

Sex therapy, according to the Mayo Clinic, is a subset of psychotherapy which is supposed to help treat mental health issues associated with sex: “you can address concerns about sexual function, sexual feelings and intimacy, either in individual therapy or couples or family therapy. Sex therapy can be effective for individuals of any age, gender or sexual orientation.”

Sex therapy is also not to be confused with sexual coaching, which requires physical contact. In most typical sex therapy sessions, there are a few brief sessions and the clients are given homework assignments, such as using mindfulness techniques to slow down and focus on the senses during intimacy or communication exercises.

Sex therapists are generally credentialed by the American Association of Sexuality Educators, Counselors and Therapists (AASECT), according to the Mayo Clinic and they are usually psychiatrists, psychologists, family therapists or social workers, WebMD reported.

What Is Blueheart Planning?

Blueheart was founded and launched in beta phase in 2019, with several thousand members signing up, EU Startups reported. Although the app currently only focuses on women experiencing low libido, the founder said that he plans to expand to all sexual orientations and gender identities.

The founder allegedly started it after struggling to find help with his own sexual anxieties:

Sex plays a huge role in our lives; our intimate relationships are often our greatest source of joy. But they can also cause pain and distress. Despite this, sexual dysfunction is poorly addressed by existing digital platforms, particularly when compared to the proliferation of those focused on pleasure. At the same time, sex therapy is unaffordable for most people, despite being highly effective. That’s the gap Blueheart is bridging. We’re bringing something truly pioneering to the market and aiming to transform how we talk about and engage with the topic of sex in the process. Our ambition is to improve the sex lives of 100 million people. We’re delighted that PROfounders Capital and Calm/Storm saw the potential in this vision and are joining us for the next phase of this journey.

According to EU Startups, Blueheart offers the following:

Thought sessions to address fear and anxiety

Body sessions to promote a healthy body image

Connection sessions to improve communication

The sessions include audio and print materials which were designed by Blueheart’s expert advisor and world-renowned sex therapist Dr. Katherin Hertlein. Hertlein is a licensed marriage and family therapist with a specialty in sexuality and technology.

