Shein Removes Swastika Pendant Necklace From Website After Outcry

Online fashion retailer Shein was slammed on July 9 for selling a swastika pendant and the company later apologized and removed the piece from its website. The retailer faced intense backlash on social media for the item labeled “swastika pendant necklace” after an Instagram user named HereForTheTea2 pointed it out.
The post reads: “Shein, a company that’s become popular for YouTube ‘try on hauls,’ appears to be selling swastika necklaces?!!! I am disgusted.”
The left-facing swastika is a holy symbol used in Hindu and Buddhist religions, but the swastika is now most frequently linked to the Nazi swastika, which is right-facing and tilted at an angle. The company issued an apology clarifying their intent and pulled the necklace from their site.
Many People Shared Their Disgust & Outrage at the Company’s Decision to Sell the Item
The image of the company’s swastika necklace soon went viral and many commented on social media, expressing outrage at the decision to sell it. One user wrote: “Not sure what’s more concerning- that @SHEIN_official STILL has this swastika necklace up on their site or that swastikas are considered in-fashion now. @SHEIN_official delete this NOW this is NOT ok.”
Another wrote: “BOYCOTT @SHEIN_official!!! This swastika necklace is currently available for purchase on their website. This is f**king DISGUSTING. This is a symbol of hate and a reminder of the horrible extermination of not only Jewish people but many many others too.”
One former customer posted: “I probably am (was) the most loyal @SHEIN_official customer around, but now I’ll be taking my business to @zaful_official or really any other company that doesn’t have such repulsive disregard for what that swastika represents to the millions of people killed by those who wore it.”
Another added, “It seems like no one has seen this disgusting and #antisemitic product @SHEIN_official is selling. Time to boycott this company not only because of their unsustainable fast fashion, but their support of hate. Not really surprised tbh #shein.”
The Company Apologized, Clarified the Symbol Is a Buddhist Swastika & Removed the Item From Their Site
To everyone we’ve offended, we’re really sorry… pic.twitter.com/rm6TCgx99K
— SHEIN (@SHEIN_official) July 10, 2020
The company issued a statement after receiving intense backlash, saying, “To everyone we’ve offended, we’re really sorry.” The company added that they made a “gigantic mistake” when they decided to sell “a product that’s hurtful and offensive to many.” It said: “We listed a Buddhist swastika necklace for sale. There’s simply no excuse for our lack of sensitivity in doing so. The item was removed as soon as we discovered this mistake.”
The statement goes on to explain the company’s initial decision to sell the necklace:
The Buddhist symbol has stood for spirituality and good fortune for more than a thousand years, and has a different design than the Nazi swastika which stands for hate — but frankly, that doesn’t matter because we should’ve been more considerate of the symbol’s hurtful connotations to so many people around the world, and we didn’t.
The company apologized and announced that it has recently established a committee tasked with reviewing products before selling them. It also said it would no longer be selling religious items. The decision comes after the company received more criticism last week when a student and activist pointed out that it was selling Muslim prayer mats as decorative rugs.
UPDATE: @sheinofficial has now removed most of these items from their website, which is what we wanted; however there’s been no acknowledgement, statement or apology from them. . I am disgusted. I am livid. @sheinofficial is also PROFITING off muslim prayer mats (janemaz/sajadah) by selling them as ‘fringe trim carpets’ for people to use casually around the house. A few have the Kaaba printed on them. THIS IS HIGHLY OFFENSIVE, Not only is it disrespectful but they once again renamed and stole credit from a whole faith this time, by failing to label it as a muslim prayer mat; which allows people to use it casually as a decorative mat. *A prayer mat is an important piece of fabric, used by Muslims, placed between the ground and the worshipper during their five daily prayers. It is NOT a carpet and must be treated with respect and you don’t ever wear shoes on it. It's important for us to acknowledge the disrespect that is committed here, and that action must be taken to remove this product from their line. Corporate organisations can be difficult to take down, but you can do your bit by: -BOYCOTTING THEM -RAISING SOCIAL MEDIA AWARENESS (can really make a difference) – SENDING EMAILS . They are a company based in china, which makes it more difficult to take certain actions, therefore tagging and raising awareness which will enable people to boycott them is the way forward until they take down the items, acknowledge and apologise. If anyone has any ideas of what more we can do, DM me. . Thanks to @toobzz__ for bringing my attention to this. . #shein #sheinofficial #muslim #prayermat #culturalappropriation #islam #china
Khadija Rizvi wrote: “I am disgusted. I am livid. @sheinofficial is also PROFITING off muslim prayer mats (janemaz/sajadah) by selling them as ‘fringe trim carpets’ for people to use casually around the house.” Rivzi said, “It is NOT a carpet and must be treated with respect and you don’t ever wear shoes on it.” A couple of days later, Shein removed those items from their website and apologized on Instagram, saying, “We understand this was a highly offensive oversight and are truly sorry.”
