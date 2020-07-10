Shein Removes Swastika Pendant Necklace From Website After Outcry

Online fashion retailer Shein was slammed on July 9 for selling a swastika pendant and the company later apologized and removed the piece from its website. The retailer faced intense backlash on social media for the item labeled “swastika pendant necklace” after an Instagram user named HereForTheTea2 pointed it out.

The post reads: “Shein, a company that’s become popular for YouTube ‘try on hauls,’ appears to be selling swastika necklaces?!!! I am disgusted.”

The left-facing swastika is a holy symbol used in Hindu and Buddhist religions, but the swastika is now most frequently linked to the Nazi swastika, which is right-facing and tilted at an angle. The company issued an apology clarifying their intent and pulled the necklace from their site.

Many People Shared Their Disgust & Outrage at the Company’s Decision to Sell the Item

The image of the company’s swastika necklace soon went viral and many commented on social media, expressing outrage at the decision to sell it. One user wrote: “Not sure what’s more concerning- that @SHEIN_official STILL has this swastika necklace up on their site or that swastikas are considered in-fashion now. @SHEIN_official delete this NOW this is NOT ok.”

Another wrote: “BOYCOTT @SHEIN_official!!! This swastika necklace is currently available for purchase on their website. This is f**king DISGUSTING. This is a symbol of hate and a reminder of the horrible extermination of not only Jewish people but many many others too.”

One former customer posted: “I probably am (was) the most loyal @SHEIN_official customer around, but now I’ll be taking my business to @zaful_official or really any other company that doesn’t have such repulsive disregard for what that swastika represents to the millions of people killed by those who wore it.”

Another added, “It seems like no one has seen this disgusting and #antisemitic product @SHEIN_official is selling. Time to boycott this company not only because of their unsustainable fast fashion, but their support of hate. Not really surprised tbh #shein.”

The Company Apologized, Clarified the Symbol Is a Buddhist Swastika & Removed the Item From Their Site

The company issued a statement after receiving intense backlash, saying, “To everyone we’ve offended, we’re really sorry.” The company added that they made a “gigantic mistake” when they decided to sell “a product that’s hurtful and offensive to many.” It said: “We listed a Buddhist swastika necklace for sale. There’s simply no excuse for our lack of sensitivity in doing so. The item was removed as soon as we discovered this mistake.”

The statement goes on to explain the company’s initial decision to sell the necklace:

The Buddhist symbol has stood for spirituality and good fortune for more than a thousand years, and has a different design than the Nazi swastika which stands for hate — but frankly, that doesn’t matter because we should’ve been more considerate of the symbol’s hurtful connotations to so many people around the world, and we didn’t.

The company apologized and announced that it has recently established a committee tasked with reviewing products before selling them. It also said it would no longer be selling religious items. The decision comes after the company received more criticism last week when a student and activist pointed out that it was selling Muslim prayer mats as decorative rugs.

Khadija Rizvi wrote: “I am disgusted. I am livid. @sheinofficial is also PROFITING off muslim prayer mats (janemaz/sajadah) by selling them as ‘fringe trim carpets’ for people to use casually around the house.” Rivzi said, “It is NOT a carpet and must be treated with respect and you don’t ever wear shoes on it.” A couple of days later, Shein removed those items from their website and apologized on Instagram, saying, “We understand this was a highly offensive oversight and are truly sorry.”

