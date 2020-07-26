WATCH: Shooting at Black Lives Matter Protest in Austin

A shooting at a Black Lives Matter protest in Austin, Texas, left one person critically injured. Multiple local news sources said the person may have died, but officials have not yet confirmed this. Some witnesses said the shooting started after a car drove up to a crowd of protesters near Sixth Street and Congress, although police have not yet confirmed this.

The shooting happened on Saturday night, July 25 just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Congress Avenue and East 6th Street, KXAN reported. An initial call said multiple patients were involved, but Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said on Twitter that one person was being transferred to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries. Austin Chronicle reported that a car pulled up and opened fire on protesters.

You can see the video of the shooting below.

WARNING: The following video may be disturbing for viewers and contains footage and sounds of multiple rounds of gunfire and people fleeing the scene and screaming. Viewer discretion is advised.

The video above was shared on Twitter by Nick, who said the video was originally recorded by Hiram Gilberto. According to his Facebook page, Gilberto often reports live from the front lines, offering “raw footage of our history in the making.”

He wrote on Facebook: “A protestor was shot with LIVE ROUNDS today. I was no more ten feet from the shooter and running towards his car. It was TOO CLOSE. Currently on my way to give a witness statement to APD. KEEP THOSE AFFECTED IN YOUR THOUGHTS.”

On his full video, Gilberto said that someone got out of the car and shot one of the protesters. A woman then said: “A car drove up. We were taking the streets, and he shot [the protester.]”

Austin Chronicle shared the following video, taken right after the shooting.

Video from the scene after a car pulled up and opened fire on protesters at Congress & Fourth. One victim is confirmed, their condition is unknown. CPR was administered on the scene. 🎥: @John_J_Anderson pic.twitter.com/gskuATd3Hp — Austin Chronicle (@AustinChronicle) July 26, 2020

ATCEMS first reported the shooting on Twitter, asking people to avoid the area. The account’s final update said that the patient count was at one and no additional patients were found.

#ATCEMS, @Austin_Police & @AustinFireInfo are on scene of reported Shooting at E 6th St / Congress Ave (21:52). Initial reports of shooting incident w/ multiple patients involved, #ATCEMSMedics on scene reporting 1 patient w/ CPR in progress. AVOID THE AREA, more to follow… — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) July 26, 2020

FINAL Shooting at E 6th St / Congress Ave: No additional patients have been found, patient count remains at 1. No other information available at this time. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) July 26, 2020

The Austin Police Department later tweeted that they were investigating a homicide at Congress Ave. and 4th Street, which is near where the original shooting was reported.

APD is on scene of a homicide at Congress Ave/4th St. PIO will provide a briefing, located at Congress Ave/3rd ST. Time to be determined. -PIO6 — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) July 26, 2020

This is a developing story.

