Soledad Fire in California Is Larger than 1,000 Acres: See Map & Evacuations

The Soledad Fire in California started around 3:30 p.m. on July 5 and has grown to more than 1,000 acres in size. Evacuations have already been issued for certain regions in California. Here is what we know so far, along with where you can go for updates. Remember to stay tuned to local sources, as the situation can change rapidly.

The Soledad Fire Grew Quickly & Some Evacuations Have Been Issued

The Soledad Fire in California grew quickly. As of 12:33 a.m. on June 6, the fire was already at 1,100 acres in size, Inciweb reported. Containment was at 0%.

The cause has not yet been determined. A map of the fire, shared by the city of Santa Clarita, is below. You can see the full map here. This map lists active evacuations from the fire, along with road closures.

The fire’s located in Canyon County and has spread east of Santa Clarita along the 14 Freeway. The freeway was closed, but several lanes were opened around 11 p.m. on Saturday night.

Evacuations were issued for areas including:

Agua Dulce Road

Soledad Canyon Road

The following map indicates the fire’s location and the evacuation area. You can see the full map here. You may need to click “OK” before you can see the full map below, and you may need to click the “x” on the upper right to get rid of the legend.

As of around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night, about 200 to 300 people had been evacuated.

Soledad Fire update: There is temporary shelter for evacuees to stay in their cars at the Victory Outreach Parking Lot at 37419 25th St East in Palmdale. The fire is currently burning at 1,100 acres with no containment and between 200-300 people have been evacuated. https://t.co/Y2FdV3GSpC — Supervisor Kathryn Barger (@kathrynbarger) July 6, 2020

Evacuation Centers:

An evacuation site is set up at the Victory Outreach parking lot at 37419 25th Street, East Palmdale, CA 93550. Residents who go are asked to stay in their cars.

An evacuation shelter for large animals is at the Castaic Animal Care Center at 31044 Charlie Canyon Road.

@LACoAnimalCare is using the Castaic Animal Care Center (31044 Charlie Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384) for large animal sheltering/evacuation for those affected by the #SoledadFire. pic.twitter.com/aCLI1TTuCj — Ready Los Angeles County (@ReadyLACounty) July 6, 2020

The L.A. County Fire Department had a press conference earlier in the evening.

A smoke advisory has been issued because of the fire.

Here’s a video of the smoke earlier in the evening.

Potential smoke and fire damage for property owners in #Acton and #Palmdale. Stay smart and stay safe. #SoledadFire https://t.co/NsmqeR7tIB — SERVPRO of North Hollywood (@SERVPRONoHo) July 6, 2020

Fire crews are working throughout the night.

Fire crews are working through the night to stop the spread of the #SoledadFire. The blaze threatened homes and charred hundreds of acres near the 14 freeway in Agua Dulce. 11pm @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/blr7LJzouc — Amy Powell (@abc7amy) July 6, 2020

Where to Get Breaking Updates

Here are some sources for breaking updates:

This is one of 11 active fires currently reported in California by CalFire. The fires in the state include Soledad (now 1,100 acres), Crews (more than 1,000 acres in Santa Clara County), Kings Fire in Fresno (40 acres), Park Fire in Santa Clara (343 acres), Mount R Fire in San Bernardino, Soda Fire in San Luis Obispo, Rowher Fire in Los Angeles, Flat Fire in Trinity, Poeville Fire (technically in Nevada), Quarter Fire in Tuolumne, and the Hog Fire in Fresno.

Statewide Fire Maps

An embeddable Google Map that includes Inciweb fires shows the fires in the state of California.

A new interactive fire map for the state of California is below, provided by UCANR.edu here. You may need to click “OK” before you can view the map to indicate you’re not using it as an evacuation resource.

Another helpful interactive map is provided here from Ca.gov.

