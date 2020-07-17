Tamar Braxton Hospitalized After Possible Suicide Attempt

Tamar Braxton was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital Thursday night after she was found unresponsive in her hotel room, according to The Blast.

The Blast wrote that the 43-year-old reality star’s boyfriend, David Adefeso, found her “unresponsive” in their room at the Ritz Carlton Residences in downtown L.A.

He called 911 and claimed that Braxton “had been drinking and had taken an unknown amount of prescription pills,” the outlet continued.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to The Blast that they received a medical emergency call around 9:45 P.M. surrounding a woman of Braxton’s age and a “possible overdose.”

The Blast said sources have told the outlet that Braxton “is in stable condition but still unconscious.”

A spokesperson for the The Real and Braxton Family Values star told The Blast, “Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day — more information will be coming in the next few days. Please pray for her.”

Braxton is currently under 24-hour-watch at the hospital, The Blast continued.

Braxton Postponed Earlier That Day her Live YouTube Show, Saying She was ‘Under the Weather’

Braxton and Adefeso film an annual YouTube show called “Coupled & Quarantined,” according to Just Jared.

An episode was scheduled to air Thursday night, but a message was posted to their YouTube page announcing its postponement.

The message, which played as a slide over a video, explained that Braxton was not feeling well.

“Hello Ya’ll Unfortunately, Your girl Tamar is under the weather today and not feeling well so we need to postpone today’s show (Don’t worry it’s not Covid) We’re sad because we had a great show lined up for you today, but next week’s show is going to be even bigger and better,” the message reads. “So sorry for the inconvenience, we know many of you look forward to the show every week. we’ll make it up to you next week.”

If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255).

