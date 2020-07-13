Photo of Ted Cruz Without Mask on American Airlines Flight Causes Controversy

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz has drawn criticism after a photo emerged on Twitter showing the senator without a mask while sitting on an American Airlines flight. He’s also holding a cup of coffee in the picture, and his office says he removed the mask to drink his coffee, which would not be a violation of the airline’s mask policy.

Here’s the picture of a maskless Cruz that caused a furor online:

Captured today at 10:45am — @TedCruz on a commercial flight, refusing to wear a mask. pic.twitter.com/h8DM7J4CMi — Hosseh (@hossehenad) July 13, 2020

A Twitter user named Hosseh Enad wrote on July 12, “Captured today at 10:45am — @TedCruz on a commercial flight, refusing to wear a mask.” According to NBC, Enad is employed with the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

American Airlines told The Hill that it is reviewing the incident, saying, “We are committed to protecting the health and safety of all those who fly with us, and we are reviewing the details of this matter.”

American Airlines Does Require Face Coverings When Flying

For those trying to argue that he was drinking, it's not hard to have a mask on and undo one side to take a sip then put it back on. Most people take their time drinking coffee. Also, here's a photo of him sitting outside the gate: pic.twitter.com/C7cbm3pQH0 — Hosseh (@hossehenad) July 13, 2020

The same Twitter user also posted a picture of a maskless Cruz sitting outside the gate, which you can see above. He wrote, “For those trying to argue that he was drinking, it’s not hard to have a mask on and undo one side to take a sip then put it back on. Most people take their time drinking coffee.”

American Airlines’ mask policy says the following:

A face covering is required while flying on American, except for very young children or anyone with a condition that prevents them from wearing one. You also may be required by local law to wear a face covering in the airport where your trip begins, where it ends or where you connect. Please bring your own face covering to use while traveling. While limited quantities of face coverings may be available at the gate, they will not be available for every customer on every flight.

Be sure your face covering is on before you board the plane and wear it during your flight. If you’re not exempt from wearing a face covering and decline to wear one, you may be denied boarding and future travel on American.

Your face covering may be removed to eat or drink, but please put it back on when you’re done. Keep in mind, a face covering can be a mask or any secured cloth like a scarf or bandana that covers your nose and mouth. Visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website for more information. CDC recommendations for face coverings Opens another site in a new window that may not meet accessibility guidelines.

Cruz’s Spokesperson Says He Didn’t Violate Policy

SPOTTED: Ted Cruz wearing a mask on a plane when he isn't drinking coffee https://t.co/ma6GVbqIBo pic.twitter.com/7bI8tSGeL8 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 13, 2020

A spokesperson for Cruz told Time Magazine that he removed the mask to drink and shared the above photo from a different Sunday flight showing him wearing a mask on a plane.

“To help promote safety, Senator Cruz wears a mask when traveling, and practices social distancing where possible. Consistent with airline policy, he temporarily removes the mask while eating or drinking,” the spokesperson said in the statement to Time Magazine. “Yesterday during his flight he removed his mask to drink and put it back on afterward. We should all practice common sense measures to slow the spread of the virus.”

Cruz has been photographed wearing a mask before:

