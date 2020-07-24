Carolyn Yoho, Ted Yoho’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Carolyn Yoho is Florida Congressman Ted Yoho’s wife of 46 years.

In July 2020, Representative Yoho became embroiled in a scandal involving U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York. During an exchange at the capitol, Ocasio-Cortez accused Yoho of calling her “disgusting,” “out of [her] freaking mind” and a “f***ing b****.” The event was witnessed by a reporter from The Hill. Ted Yoho has denied making the remarks and later said that he merely called Ocasio-Cortez’s policies “BS.”

On the House Floor, Ted Yoho said, “Having been married for 45 years with two daughters, I’m very cognizant of my language. The offensive name-calling, words attributed to me by the press were never spoken to my colleagues and if they were construed that way, I apologize for their misunderstanding.” In her response, Ocasio-Cortez said in part, “Having a daughter does not make a man decent. Having a wife does not make a decent man. Treating people with dignity and respect makes a decent man.”

1. Carolyn Yoho Met Her Congressman Husband While They Were in the 4th Grade Together

According to the Republican congressman’s website, the couple met while in the fourth grade together and married when Ted Yoho was 19 years old. They have three children together: daughters Katie and Lauren and son Tyler. Tyler Yoho is a practicing lawyer in Jacksonville, Florida, and is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and Florida Coastal School of Law. Lauren Yoho worked a time in her for father’s congressional office.

According to Ted Yoho’s official website, his wife started a court reporting agencies. During the 2016 presidential election, Carolyn Yoho campaigned for Donald Trump.

2. Carolyn Yoho Has Posted Multiple Times on Facebook About Ocasio-Cortez

Carolyn Yoho has posted multiple times on Facebook about Ocasio-Cortez. Most recently, Yoho posted a video defending her husband by conservative activist Terrence K. Williams. On January 30, Yoho posted a video from another conservative activist, Gavin Rollins, who was sending an “anti-socialist gift package” to Senator Bernie Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez. Yoho added, “Great idea – hope it works.”

In September 2019, Yoho reposted an essay by conservative commentator Alyssa Ahlgren. The essay is titled, “AOC AND THE BLIND GENERATION.” The article is accompanied by a photo of Ocasio-Cortez. In the message, Ahlgren calls a quote that Ocasio-Cortez gave to Newsweek in March 2019 “factually illiterate.” Ocasio-Cortez had said, “An entire generation, which is now becoming one of the largest electorates in America, came of age and never saw American prosperity.” Yoho called Ahlgren’s essay “an insightful millennial perspective.”

3. Carolyn Yoho Has Shared Posts That Are Skeptical About Coronavirus

Carolyn Yoho has posted multiple skeptical posts regarding the coronavirus pandemic. In May 2020, Ted Yoho told CNN there was “no need” for him to wear a mask while walking around Capitol Hill. He also told the network that he was a believer in “herd immunity.”

Carolyn Yoho has also posted about anti-abortion causes, the Aunt Jemima syrup logo change and the looting that occurred during the George Floyd protests.

4. Ted Yoho Says He & His Wife Were as ‘Broke as a Church Mouse’ When They Got Married

Ted Yoho told The Hill in a February 2013 feature that he and his wife were “broke as a church mouse” when they were first married. He told the website that the couple’s first home was a trailer and that his mother had to co-sign the lease with them. The congressman said that the couple worked as hard as they could so he could complete his veterinarian degree. The couple moved to Gainesville, Florida, around this time, where the congressman attended the University of Florida.

5. Carolyn Yoho Helped to Run Her Husband’s 2012 Congressional Campaign

Ted Yoho was elected to Congress in November 2012. Politico reported in August 2012 that Carolyn Yoho and 24-year-old Kat Cammack were running his campaign. Yoho told the website that she was “absolutely excited” by the prospect of her husband being elected even it meant missing out on a vacation that year. In January 2018, Yoho was with her husband on board an Amtrak train that crashed in Virginia, killing one person. Both were unharmed in the incident.

