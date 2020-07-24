The 1: Song Meaning, Lyrics, & Easter Eggs

The 1 is the first song on Taylor Swift’s eighth studio album, “Folklore.” Swift announced the surprise album on July 23. It contains 16 tracks and one bonus track.

In announcing her album, Swift mentioned how her plans for the summer had changed amid the coronavirus pandemic — namely, she had planned on a massive global tour for her seventh album, Lover, which came out last August. She wrote on Instagram,

“Most of the things i had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise […] Tonight at midnight I’ll be release in my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine… Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with.”

Here’s what you need to know:

The 1 Full Lyrics: ‘If My Wishes Came True, It Would’ve Been You’

🎵| “But we were something, don't you think so? Roaring twenties, tossing pennies in the pool. And if my wishes came true. It would've been you.” – #the1 #Folklore pic.twitter.com/NZY5Zixczz — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftLA) July 24, 2020

Here are the full lyrics to The 1:

[Verse 1]

I’m doing good, I’m on some new shit

Been saying “yes” instead of “no”

I thought I saw you at the bus stop, I didn’t though

I hit the ground running each night

I hit the Sunday matinée

You know the greatest films of all time were never made

[Pre-Chorus]

I guess you never know, never know

And if you wanted me, you really should’ve showed

And if you never bleed, you’re never gonna grow

And it’s alright now

[Chorus]

But we were something, don’t you think so?

Roaring twenties, tossing pennies in the pool

And if my wishes came true

It would’ve been you

In my defense, I have none

For never leaving well enough alone

But it would’ve been fun

If you would’ve been the one

(Ooh)

[Verse 2]

I had this dream you’re doing cool shit

Having adventures on your own

You meet some woman on the internet and take her home

We never painted by the numbers, baby

But we were making it count

You know the greatest loves of all time are over now

The 1 Song Meaning & Easter Eggs

Taylor Swift honestly would have an explicit warning on 'the 1' just for singing "I doing good, I'm on some new shit." #folklore — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) July 24, 2020

In The 1, Swift appears to be singing to an old lover from her “roaring twenties,” asking the age-old, painful question: could it have worked out, if things had gone slightly differently?

If anything, the first track on the album clarifies Swift’s maturity in the first line, where she swears, singing, “I’m doing good, I’m on some new sh*t.”