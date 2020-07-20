Petition Calls for Trader Joe’s to Change ‘Racist Packaging’ on International Food

An online petition is urging Trader Joe’s to change some of its labels on international foods, calling their current packaging “racist.” The petition was launched two weeks ago by Briones Bedell, a California high school student, and it currently has over 2,400 signatures. It states, “We demand that Trader Joe’s remove racist branding and packaging from its stores. The grocery chain labels some of its ethnic foods with modifications of ‘Joe’ that belies a narrative of exoticism that perpetuates harmful stereotypes.”

The petition goes on to provide examples of this branding, including “Trader Ming’s” for Chinese food, “Arabian Joe” for Middle Eastern foods, Mexican foods labeled “Trader José,” “Trader Giotto’s” used for Italian cuisine and Japanese cuisine labeled as “Trader Joe San.”

The company told CNN that it’s already started the process of renaming its international food labels.

The Company Responded to the Criticism About Its Labels in a Statement

Kenya Friend-Daniel, a spokesperson for the grocery store chain, told CNN in a statement, “While this approach to product naming may have been rooted in a lighthearted attempt at inclusiveness, we recognize that it may now have the opposite effect — one that is contrary to the welcoming, rewarding customer experience we strive to create every day.” The spokesperson goes on to add that, “Packaging for a number of the products has already been changed, but there’s a small number of products in which the packaging is still going through the process.”

Bedell, who started the original petition, addressed the company’s statement on the petition page. She wrote, “We appreciate Trader Joe’s attention to these matters and ask that Trader Joe’s commit to a date in which the packaging changes will be completed. If a date cannot be established, we ask that Trader Joe’s immediately remove all products that the company recognizes have not been inclusive and have not cultivated a welcoming, rewarding customer experience.”

Trader Joe’s is not alone in its decision to move away from its original branding, as many other companies have committed to rebranding following global protests over racism and inequality. Food brands like Mrs. Butterworth and Uncle Ben’s announced that they would be rebranding, with the Uncle Ben’s team writing on Twitter that they have “a responsibility to help end racial injustices.” Quaker Oats announced that its Aunt Jemima brand and logo would be retired since they said its “origins are based on a racial stereotype.”

Bedell Also Said That the Company’s Origins Are Rooted in Racism & Asked for Clarifications From the Chain

In her petition, Bedell also pointed out that the Trader Joe’s website highlights the founder’s inspiration in starting the company. She writes, “the Trader Joe’s company takes pride in the fact that the founder, Joe Coulombe, took inspiration in building the Trader Joe’s brand from a racist book and a controversial theme park attraction, both of which have received criticism for romanticizing Western Imperialism and fetishizing non-Western peoples.”

She points out that the website states Coulombe was inspired after reading the book White Shadows in the South Seas and going to the Disneyland Jungle Trip ride. Bedell writes that the book “demonstrates the horrific legacy of trading companies as they exploited and enslaved the South Pacific in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.” She states that although it does highlight abuses perpetuated by the trading companies, it pushes the narrative of the “noble savage” and the “white god.” Bedell asks, “What in particular about this book inspired the company?”

She also points to the criticism that the Disneyland Jungle Trip ride received for its portrayal of Indigenous culture. The ride uses animatronic human characters and shows Indigenous populations as “headhunters” and “natives” with white characters referring to them as “savages,” IGN reports. Trader Joe’s has not yet responded to the criticism about the store’s website promoting its origins.

