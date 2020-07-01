Trump Tweets Black Lives Matter Sign Is A Hate Symbol

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday to say that the Black Lives Matter sign planned to go up on Fifth Avenue will “denigrate the luxury avenue,” calling the sign a “symbol of hate.”

In the Tweet, Trump rails against Mayor Bill de Blasio and the city for cutting the police budget by $1 billion which will antagonize police who already feel “scorned” and “disrespected.”

Trump wrote:

NYC is cutting Police $’s by ONE BILLION DOLLARS, and yet the @NYCMayor is going to paint a big, expensive, yellow Black Lives Matter sign on Fifth Avenue, denigrating this luxury Avenue. This will further antagonize New York’s Finest, who LOVE New York & vividly remember the….horrible BLM chant, “Pigs In A Blanket, Fry ‘Em Like Bacon”. Maybe our GREAT Police, who have been neutralized and scorned by a mayor who hates & disrespects them, won’t let this symbol of hate be affixed to New York’s greatest street. Spend this money fighting crime instead!

The Black Lives Matter slogan will be painted outside Trump Tower, where President Trump is expected to stay around the July 4th weekend, according to the New York Post.

The installation is only one of three that are planned for Manhattan — with one in Harlem and the other in Lower Manhattan. The other four boroughs will also get BLM Signs.

The City Defunded the Police Force by $1 Billion — They Normally Get $6 Billion

According to The New York Times the city budget cuts were largely due to economic woes caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but the big chunk of money taken from the police budget was meant to “placate calls to defund the police.”

The cuts also include a hiring freeze amongst city workers and affects municipal services overall. Where policing is concerned, the hiring of approximately 1,160 officers is canceled and they’ll change their focus away from school safety, the homeless and monitoring illegal street vending, the NY Times reported.

According to the NYTimes, The city is working with an $88.1 billion budget, and that number includes a “$9 billion revenue shortfall” following the severe outbreak of coronavirus that plagued the city. The reduction in funds meant the city had to make major spending cuts, including $1 billion from the NYPD’s annual $6 billion budget.

President Trump & Mayor de Blasio Have an Ongoing Rivalry & the BLM Installation at Trump Tower Is Meant to ‘Remind’ The President that Black Lives Matter

While some call the defunding a political move that won’t change much, Trump and de Blasio remain in conflict. De Blasio has been critical of the way Trump has handled the coronavirus outbreak and the George Floyd protests.

This city’s doing the REAL work of healing the rift between police and community — because unlike you we’re not afraid of doing the work. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 25, 2020

The NY Post reported one of their unnamed sources said of de Blasio, “Obviously he is doing it to antagonize the president, this is what he is concerned about while the city burns. What an amateur politician.”

While a representative for de Blasio, Julia Arredondo told the NY Post, “The President is a disgrace to the values we cherish in New York City. He can’t run or deny the reality we are facing, and any time he wants to set foot in the place he claims is his hometown, he should be reminded Black Lives Matter.”

NYPD Police Officers Report Feeling the Strain of COVID-19 and the Black Lives Matter Movement

The New York Police Department employs approximately 36,000 officers and 19,000 civilian employees. Defunding that agency —and all police agencies — has been a rallying cry of the Black Lives Matter movement during the George Floyd protests.

One officer who said they’d been with NYPD for five years wrote a Glassdoor review on June 8th saying they would “stay away” because of, “Incompetent leadership; No point of doing police work when almost everything is now decline prosecuted; No quota but still expected to get activity, or performance will drop drastically; Can affect family life; Not enough mental help programs to help cops deal with stress; Hated by the general public; Bosses get treated like trash by higher ups; Everyone is miserable.”

“Advice to Management —No advice. It’s already too late,” they wrote.

Another 10-year veteran officer said, the pros of working for the force are a “front seat to the world,” and the cons are, “Everyone hates Police Officers in NYC.” Their advice to management is to “leave politics out of policing.”

That officer posted the review on May 26, the day George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, sparking worldwide protests that have led to some law changes where policing is concerned.