WATCH: Trump Says America Won ‘Beautiful’ World Wars in Chris Wallace Interview

In President Donald Trump’s interview with Fox News’ Chris Wallace, a comment from Trump about the World Wars raised eyebrows on Twitter. The comments came during an exclusive interview for “Fox News Sunday” which covered wide-ranging topics including Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 coronavirus, the looming economic crisis stemming from the pandemic and the National Defense Authorization Act.

The defense bill includes a provision for renaming military bases that are named after Confederate figures and because of that provision, Trump has threatened to veto it despite the military supporting the bill, as Wallace mentions. During the segment on the bill, Trump explains why he doesn’t believe in renaming the bases, and at one point in his response, he refers to the two World Wars as “beautiful World Wars.”

"I don't care what the military says" — Trump dismisses military's support for renaming bases named after Confederate generals pic.twitter.com/ICGy2GTnXn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 19, 2020

Wallace starts the segment by asking, “The National Defense Authorization Act, the NDAA, you have threatened to veto it, because in the bill — and this is supported by Republicans as well as Democrats — it would rename army bases named for Confederate generals. Now this is a bill that funds military operations, it gives soldiers a pay raise, you’re gonna veto that?”

Trump then responds, “No, because they’ll get their pay raise. Hey look, don’t tell me this. I got soldiers the biggest pay raises in the history of our military. I got soldiers brand new equipment, brand new jets, brand new rockets, $2.5 trillion, I did more for the military than any president that’s ever had this office.” He adds, “Because I think that Fort Bragg, Fort Robert E. Lee, all of these forts that have been named that way for a long time, decades and decades—”

Wallace interjects, saying, “But the military says they’re for this.”

Trump then says, “I don’t care what the military says. I do – I’m supposed to make the decision. Fort Bragg is a big deal. We won two World Wars, nobody even knows General Bragg. We won two World Wars. Go to that community where Fort Bragg is, in a great state, I love that state, go to the community, say how do you like the idea of renaming Fort Bragg, and then what are we going to name it? We’re going to name it after the Reverend Al Sharpton?”

He continues, “So there’s a whole thing here. We won two World Wars, two World Wars, beautiful World Wars that were vicious and horrible and we won them out of Fort Bragg, we won them out of all of these forts and now they want to throw those names away, and no I’m against that, and you know what, most other people are.”

Many Criticized the President for Referring to the Wars as Beautiful & Some Mentioned That Fort Bragg Wasn’t Even Completed Until After the First World War

After the segment was posted on Twitter, many people commented on Trump’s use of the word beautiful to describe the wars. Political pundit David Pakman said, “‘Beautiful world wars.’ Ever heard that one before?” One Twitter user wrote, “What was ‘beautiful’ about a Holocaust, millions of soldiers+civilians dead, and the start of nuclear armament?”

Journalist David Leavitt added, “There’s literally THOUSANDS of adjectives @realDonaldTrump could’ve used to a describe the World Wars… and he chose to say ‘Beautiful World Wars.'” Another person posted, “WWI- 20mil deaths. WWII- 80mil deaths. Beautiful world wars.”

Others commented on the fact that Fort Bragg was completed in 1919, after the First World War was over. One wrote, “Beautiful world wars??? And Camp Bragg didn’t open until 1919. So how did it help with WW1?” Another added, “Just to be exact. We won two world wars. Beautiful world wars. That were vicious and horrible. And we won them out of Fort Bragg. No. Fort Bragg was completed in 1919. WW1 hostilities ended 11/1918.”

The Fort Bragg history is outlined on the U.S. Army’s website: “Camp Bragg came into existence on Sept. 4, 1918… Although cessation of hostilities came in November 1918, work was rapidly pushed to a conclusion, and Feb. 1, 1919 saw the completion of Camp Bragg.”

