Trump Confident in Fauci & CDC, Despite ‘Everyone Is Lying’ Tweet, Says McEnany

President Donald Trump Monday morning retweeted former game show host and outspoken MAGA supporter Chuck Woolery, claiming that “everyone” — including the CDC, the media, Democrats and doctors — are lying about coronavirus.

Nevertheless, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany later on Monday insisted that Trump “has confidence” in Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The claim followed White House officials circulating memos over the weekend that, a number of outlets reported, sought to discredit Fauci.

Here’s what you need to know:

Woolery Tweeted on Sunday That ‘Everyone’ Is Lying About Coronavirus in Order To Hurt Trump’s Re-Election Chances; Trump Soon Retweeted the Message

The most outrageous lies are the ones about Covid 19. Everyone is lying. The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most ,that we are told to trust. I think it's all about the election and keeping the economy from coming back, which is about the election. I'm sick of it. — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) July 13, 2020

Sunday evening, Woolery, former host of Wheel of Fortune and Love Connection, ranted on Twitter that there was a massive conspiracy underway to deny Trump re-election through lying about coronavirus.

“The most outrageous lies are the ones about Covid 19,” Woolery wrote. “Everyone is lying. The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most, that we are told to trust. I think it’s all about the election and keeping the economy from coming back, which is about the election. I’m sick of it.”

Woolery’s message seemed to complement some of Trump’s public statements, and he re-tweeted it shortly thereafter. The president has insisted continually that the virus has been over-hyped and weaponized against him, starting at a February rally at which he compared the reaction to coronavirus to his impeachment by House Democrats, calling it “their new hoax.”

Trump & Woolery Were Both Derided for the Claim; Beto O’Rourke Attacked Them on MSNBC & Rep. Ted Lieu Apologized to the CDC

Beto O’Rourke on surging coronavirus cases in Texas: “This virus is out of control, with no leadership from our governor, no leadership from the president, who as you mentioned is tweeting out health guidance from [ex-game show host] Chuck Woolery instead of Dr. Fauci.” pic.twitter.com/s1iiwBxW8e — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 13, 2020

Woolery’s Tweet — and Trump’s retweet — did not go over well with many politicians and media personalities.

Democratic former presidential candidate and Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke said on MSNBC Monday that the current coronavirus surges in Texas and nearly 40 other states are a “function of leadership, or a lack thereof.”

“The virus is out of control … with no leadership from the president who, as you mentioned, is tweeting out health guidance from Chuck Woolery instead of Dr. Fauci,” O’Rourke said.

Author and columnist Kurt Eichenwald was even less charitable, telling Woolery that his brother-in-law died from coronavirus and his daughter-in-law works in an ICU.

“You’re a f–king idiot,” Eichenwald tweeted. “There’s a reason you’ve accomplished nothing in your life than [being] a third-tier game show host. The reason? Go back to the first sentence of this paragraph, the answer is there.”

To the professionals at @CDCgov: @realDonaldTrump retweeted a Chuck Woolery statement that said you’re lying. I’m sorry @POTUS chose to stab you in the back during a pandemic. Dems have your back. We will continue to fund you & fight for you. Together we will defeat this virus. https://t.co/lGItb0T9Qn — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 13, 2020

And California Rep. Ted Liu tweeted an apology to CDC officials, saying, “I’m sorry [Trump] chose to stab you in the back during a pandemic. Dems have your back. We will continue to fund you and fight for you. Together we will defeat this virus.”

At Monday’s White House Press Briefing, McEnany Insisted Trump Has ‘Confidence’ in Both Dr. Fauci & the CDC

Reporters brought up Trump’s retweet during Monday’s White House press briefing. One reporter asked McEnany if Trump had confidence in the CDC and doctors, given that his retweet Monday implied that he believed they were all

“lying.”

McEnany said that in his retweet, Trump was simply trying to condemn certain “rogue individuals” within the CDC, as well as the practice of using science to fit a political viewpoint.

The president “expressed his displeasure with the CDC, with some rogue individuals leaking guidelines prematurely,” McEnany said. “He believes it misleads the American public when planning materals are released … in not their best form.”

McEnany also pointed to a letter urging local officials not to shut down anti-police brutality protests over concerns about coronavirus. More than 1,000 professionals signed the letter, CNN reported.

“When we use science, we have to use it in a way that is not political,” McEnany said, adding that she saw it as hypocritical for medical professionals to defend the nationwide protests while insisting that churches stay locked down for the time being.

Asked once more if Trump has confidence in the CDC, McEnany said, “Yes, he does.”

Also at Monday’s briefing, reporters asked about memos being circulated to the press implying that Dr. Anthony Fauci had lost credibility within the White House — something McEnany denied, as reported by Heavy.

