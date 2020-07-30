Trump Tweets After Herman Cain’s Death, But Not a Tribute Post

After Herman Cain’s team shared the news of the former presidential candidate’s death on his official website, Donald Trump was active on Twitter but did not focus his attention on his fellow republican supporter.

Cain, the former CEO of Godfather’s Pizza, died on Thursday at age 74 after spending a month in the hospital battling COVID-19. Ten days before he was diagnosed with coronavirus, he attended Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, but as stated on Cain’s website: “We honestly have no idea where he contracted it. I realized people will speculate about the Tulsa rally, but Herman did a lot of traveling the past week, including to Arizona, where cases are spiking. I don’t think there’s any way to trace this to the one specific contact that caused him to be infected. We’ll never know.”

Thirty minutes after Cain’s team published the announcement of Cain’s death, however, Trump tweeted a shout out to another pizza restaurant owner, a man named Guy Caligiuri. The president tweeted, “Support Patio Pizza and its wonderful owner, Guy Caligiuri, in St. James, Long Island (N.Y.). Great Pizza!!! @Varneyco.”

Support Patio Pizza and its wonderful owner, Guy Caligiuri, in St. James, Long Island (N.Y.). Great Pizza!!! @Varneyco — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

Caligiuri was “canceled” after flying a Trump flag at his pizza shop located in St. James. During an interview with Fox Business News, Caliguiri described how a woman customer who disliked seeing Trump’s flag at his restaurant, which has been in business for 43 years, and said that she would put him out of business.

Caligiuri said, “This woman asked the community to boycott Patio Pizza… but the next morning, I started getting people coming in from all over Long Island saying that they supported me, that they supported our president and the flag I have hanging in the back of my store. I have an American flag in the front and a Trump flag in the back.”

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Posted a Tribute to Cain on Twitter, As Did Numerous GOP Lawmakers

While Trump did not pay his respects for Cain on Twitter following the news of his death, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted out a tribute. She wrote, “Herman Cain embodied the American Dream and represented the very best of the American spirit. Our hearts grieve for his loved ones, and they will remain in our prayers at this time. We will never forget his legacy of grace, patriotism, and faith.”

Numerous other Republican lawmakers shared their condolences to Cain on Twitter. Mitt Romney tweeted, “Saddened that Herman Cain—a formidable champion of business, politics and policy—has lost his battle with Covid. St. Peter will soon hear “999!” Keep up the fight, my friend.”

Former presidential candidate Mike Huckabee tweeted, “I’m heartbroken by the death of a real friend. We were both advocates of the Fair Tax and I just loved being around him. America has lost a voice for liberty. But @THEHermanCain was a life well lived!”

Trump Waited 12 Hours Before Acknowledging Rep. Johnn Lewis’ Death on Twitter

Trump remained incredibly active on Twitter following the death of Representative John Lewis on July 17, 2020, but he waited until the next day to acknowledge the passing of the late congressman. Following the death of the nation’s leading civil rights activist, who had served in congress since 1987, Trump shared more than 20 retweets from himself and his political supporters. At around 1 a.m. ET, Trump tweeted a shout out to Fox News host Tammy Bruce, who sat in for Sean Hannity on that Friday night.

He wrote, “Great job, Tammy!”

Even though Trump did not acknowledge Lewis’ death, Twitter flooded with tributes to the recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, America’s highest civilian honor. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement, “Today, America mourns the loss of one of the greatest heroes of American history: Congressman John Lewis, the Conscience of the Congress.”

While former presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush were at Lewis’ funeral on Thursday, July 30, Trump chose not to attend.

