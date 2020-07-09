Watch: New Video of Kenneth Walker’s Arrest After Police Shot Breonna Taylor

New video was posted on Facebook by a Breonna Taylor’s sister who says it was taken after Louisville Police shot Breonna Taylor when they mistakenly attempted to raid her home, believing it was a drug house. The unexpected police no-knock tactic caused her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, to shoot at what he thought were intruders, he has said.

The new video was posted Wednesday by Taylor’s sister, Juniyah Palmer, according to MSN and was filmed by Taylor’s neighbor from an upstairs apartment where it all happened.

Palmer wrote, “Okay, since the police only wanted to share a small clip of what really happened in those moments ill share the full clip! Let’s talk about how Kenny is following orders but literally EVERY officer has their guns pointed at him! Racism is really spelt LMPD.”

You can watch the video here:



Walker shot one officer in the leg, and police to open fired, hitting Taylor, an EMT, at least eight times, according to the New York Times. There have still been no arrests in the case, though outcry from the public and celebrities calling for arrests has been steady since the March incident. Taylor’s name was one of many included in the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement, which seeks justice for many wrongs perpetrated on Black Americans at the hands of police. Taylor had no drugs in the apartment. It was a case of the police being at the wrong home.

Walker was initially arrested for the attempted murder of a police officer, but the charges were dropped due to Walker not realizing it was the police when he pulled the trigger.

According to Heavy’s previous reporting, “Walker shot back in self-defense because he said police did not announce themselves. His lawyer wrote to the court that Walker ‘wishes to exonerate himself. His girlfriend was killed in a hail of police bullets while naked and he himself simply acted to try to protect himself.’”

Walker Is Heard In The Video Yelling That His Girlfriend Was Shot, Yet There Are No Visible Ambulances on The Scene

According to Taylor’s family, the 26-year old was not offered any medical treatment after she was shot and no officers attempted to help her as she lay dying. In the video, the woman is narrating that someone shot police, but she didn’t know much more than that as she watched the scene unfold. There are no visible ambulances, though sirens can be heard in the background.

“What’s going down out here, dawg?” she says. “This is crazy.”

Several officers point guns at Walker and yell for him to come to the parking lot, and to walk backward. He can be heard saying something about his girlfriend — that she’s been shot —but it’s difficult to make out. He sounds like he was crying and deeply distressed.

Police continue yelling for him to come down backward. “I’m trying” he is heard saying as he comes into view, arms up, slowly walking backward while the police shout at the top of their lungs, “get down on your knees!”

Finally, Walker is on the ground and officers put handcuffs on the man whose girlfriend lay dying in her apartment after being shot by police.

Walker Was Able to Call 911 To Get Help For Taylor Before Police Arrested Him

It was Walker who called 911 after Taylor was shot, and in the call he said someone kicked in the door and started shooting.

“I don’t know what’s happening. Somebody kicked in the door and shot my girlfriend,” he told a 911 dispatcher, according to Wave 3 News. ”

Walker asked for help and said he didn’t know where she’d been shot, but she was not responsive. While the dispatcher was asking if Walker could tell where Taylor had been shot, he abruptly said, “Oh my God (sobbing) I gotta go.”

That was moments before his arrest.

Walker spent two weeks in jail on the attempted murder of a police officer charge before being released when prosecutors said they would not pursue the case, Wave 3 News reported.

The Taylor case is still under investigation by the FBI. One of the officers involved has been fired for his role in the shooting.

