John Lewis Lying in State Live Stream: Watch the Public Viewing Online

Rep. John Lewis is lying in state Monday and Tuesday in Washington, D.C. He was first honored in a private ceremony on the Capitol Rotunda on Monday afternoon. The public viewing will take place on Monday evening and all day on Tuesday. You can watch online in the videos below.
The Public Viewing is Monday Evening & All Day on Tuesday
Visitors can attend the public viewing on Monday, July 27 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern or Tuesday, July 28 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern. Visitors are required to wear masks and social distance.
Here is one video of the ceremonies today provided by The Washington Post.
Lewis will lie in state on the East Front Steps of the Capitol in order to better allow for social distancing, 11 Alive reported. The line to attend in person will begin at First and East Capitol Streets NE. Members of the public are asked to bring umbrellas and water, since the temperature is expected to be hot.
The next video is a live stream provided by PBS News Hour.
11 Alive is also providing a live stream below. You can also scroll back on the video to see events that happened earlier today that you might have missed.
Reuters is providing an additional live stream here.
And here is another live stream view from Fox 10 News.
Before the public viewing, Lewis was honored in Troy, Alabama and then a processional took place across Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma. A short ceremony honoring Lewis took place in Montgomery, Alabama at Joint Base Andrews. Then a motorcade accompanied Lewis’ body to the Capitol, pausing at Black Lives Matter Plaza. Lewis’ last public appearance was at the Plaza.
John-Miles Lewis, John Lewis’ son, has been part of the ceremonies honoring his father. He was presented with a street sign for Black Lives Matter Plaza in D.C., the last place where his father made a public appearance, ABC 11 reported.
John Lewis’ casket was accompanied by a military honor guard into the Rotunda for a private ceremony, Fox News reported. His casket would later be placed at the East Front Steps for the public viewing ceremonies.
After the public viewing, John Lewis will then lie in state at the Georgia State Capitol on Wednesday, July 29. A special ceremony at the Rotunda in Georgia will take place from 2-3 p.m. He will then lie in state from 3-7 p.m. and the event is open to the public. Attendees are asked to wear face masks, 11 Alive reported.
Then on Wednesday, from 7-8 p.m., a Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service will be held.
A private funeral will be held on Thursday, July 30 at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia starting at 11 a.m.
John Lewis will be buried at the South View Cemetery.
Lewis’ family has asked the public not to try to travel across the country to pay their respects to Lewis, PBS reported. Instead, his family asked that they pay respects online, using the hashtags #BelovedCommunity and #HumanDignity.
President Donald Trump, when asked if he would be attending Lewis’ lying in state in D.C., said that he would not.
