Nick Cannon Fired From ViacomCBS Over Anti-Semitic Comments

Nick Cannon has been fired from ViacomCBS for refusing to apologize for anti-Semitic comments made during his podcast.

The media giant made the announcement Tuesday, according to USA Today, after Cannon claimed “the Semitic people are Black people” on a June episode of “Cannon’s Class.”

Viacom said in a statement obtained by USA Today that “Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize” for his anti-Semitic notions.

“ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism,” the statement reads, according to the media outlet. “We have spoken with Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast ‘Cannon’s Class’ on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.”

Adding, “While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him.”

Cannon made the explosive comments during a June 30 interview with former Public Enemy member Professor Griff, according to Variety Magazine.

In the interview, the actor alluded that Black people are the “true Hebrews” and touched on several anti-Semitic conspiracy theories involving the Rothschild family, the magazine continued.

“It’s never hate speech, you can’t be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people,” Cannon continued. “When we are the same people they want to be. That’s our birthright.”

Cannon has since spoken out about the controversy on Facebook, claiming he has no “malice intentions.”

“Anyone who knows me knows that I have no hate in my heart nor malice intentions,” Cannon said. “I do not condone hate speech nor the spread of hateful rhetoric. We are living in a time when it is more important than ever to promote unity and understanding.”

