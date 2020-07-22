WATCH: Wisconsin Man Kicked Out of Store For Insisting Shirt is a ‘Mask’

A video of a Wisconsin man is going viral after he attempted to use his shirt as a mask at a store on a Native American reservation.

The unidentified man was caught on camera Monday refusing to leave LDF Country Market in Lac Du Flambeau. Despite the store’s face mask policy, the man lifted his shirt to expose his stomach and cover his mouth while employees asked him to leave, the New York Post reported.

The Old Abe Road store is located in the Lake Superior Chippewa reservation area, Newsweek added.

The video was posted on July 20 to the popular Twitter account, Fifty Shades of Whey. It has been viewed more than 430,000 times.

Man in Wisconsin follows in his ancestor’s footsteps by bringing illness to a Native American reservation & refusing to leave pic.twitter.com/cdX2amQdZD — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) July 21, 2020

In the clip, staff members ask the man to leave repeatedly, citing the store policy.

The market’s website lists several safety requirements for non-residents to enter the store and other Tribal lands, including a prior two-week self-quarantine.

“This mask is fine, what’s wrong with this mask? It’s the same as yours,” the man responds while holding up his shirt.

He then demands the names of the employees.

At one point, a worker calls the man “an irate white man.”

“There’s an irate white man on the reservation trying to boss us around right here folks,” the employee said.

The man, sporting a U.S. Marine corps hat, then asked why “race” was brought into the discussion.

“This is what they look like. You were asked three times and you didn’t listen. You’re on a sovereign nation, if you don’t like it, get out,” the employee said.

The staff informed the man that he has an option to buy a mask at the front of the store, but his shirt would not suffice.

“Please leave, sir,” another store employee urged the shopper. “You have to purchase a mask at the door or you have to go home and get one.”

The man was eventually removed by Tribal police, the LDF Country Market operations told Newsweek.

“We are requiring consumers and staff to do the six-foot distancing and masks are required within the business,” the manager said. “We do have the right under Tribal reservation codes to enforce the mask requirement and we’re also within our rights to call Tribal PD to escort out people being rowdy or refusing to follow our guidelines.”

The manager added that this was not the first encounter in which someone tried to defy their policy, Newsweek reported.

Wisconsin added 1,117 new coronavirus cases on July 21, according to state health department data. The state total was just over 44,000 at the time of this article’s publication.

Many Took to Twitter to Condemn the Man’s Behavior

Twitter users flooded the platform to chastise the man’s behavior.

One woman called him out for his “entitlement.”

“As a woman, that genuinely grossed me out. Just another manifestation of entitlement: ‘Your space is my space and I’m entitled to be in your space and touch you if I want.’ I HATE guys like this. That guy needs a good throat-punch,” she wrote.

As a woman, that genuinely grossed me out. Just another manifestation of entitlement: "Your space is my space and I'm entitled to be in your space and touch you if I want." I HATE guys like this. That guy needs a good throat-punch. — JC Andrijeski (@jcandrijeski) July 21, 2020

Another commented on the employees’ patience throughout the encounter.

He was on tribal land. They could have done much more to him than escort him out. He did not deserve their kindness. — Jack Straw (@JackStr89302742) July 21, 2020

Others questioned the man’s resistance to putting on a real mask.

Why are Americans going that crazy with masks?! Here in Italy doctors told us that would be useful to use masks against COVID19 and we have been using them for almost 5 months. What's the problem? — Serena Sartini (@SereSartini) July 21, 2020

The unknown man is the latest of “Kens” and “Karens” to go viral for encounters that typically involve allegations of racism or refusals to wear masks.

The term “Karen” emerged as an insult for “white women being immortalized on the viral videos in which they are unwittingly starring,” Newsone writes.

A woman named Torrance Karen was accused of making racist remarks in a public park, Heavy previously reported, while a woman named Permit Karen called the cops on her New Jersey neighbors.

“Dentist Karen” went down in infamy after she threatened to sue a dental office for asking her to wear a face mask in the waiting room.

