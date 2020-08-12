Ari Fleischer Says Kamala Harris Not ‘Exciting to African Americans’

Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer is facing backlash online after he criticized Joe Biden’s vice president selection of Sen. Kamala Harris, calling her “not that historically exciting to African Americans.”

Fleischer expressed to Fox News host Laura Ingraham Tuesday night that the move will only tighten the presidential race.

Ari Fleischer: She’s just not that historically exciting to African Americans pic.twitter.com/72Y9ZnxozO — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) August 12, 2020

“One, this race is going to tighten up even more. The reason is because Biden naming her reminds people that Biden exists,” the former While House press secretary said. “He is so much better off hiding in his bunker and not making any news that he is making news.”

“Secondly, I just question whether or not this is going to boost African American turnout at all. I don’t think it will,” the Fox News contributor continued. “She’s just not that historically exciting to African Americans, she certainly wasn’t during the primary, and that was the one of the biggest reasons Biden picked her in order to win. I don’t see it.”

Harris is of Jamaican and Indian descent and has the potential to become the first woman of color to serve as vice president should Biden come out on top in November, according to The Hill.

Many Were Quick to Mock Fleischer on Twitter for Speaking on Behalf of ‘African Americans’

Fleischer’s name was trending on twitter as of early Wednesday morning, with scores of users calling him out for speaking on behalf of “African Americans.”

Below are some of the responses:

Ari Fleischer, do you really think *you* should be talking about how *Black people* feel? Really? https://t.co/McCUoXMXfg — Touré (@Toure) August 12, 2020

Fox News: Here to tell us what African Americans think… Ari Fleischer. — JRehling (@JRehling) August 12, 2020

When America wants insight into Black America, Americans look to Ari Fleischer. https://t.co/KYq5VJtfMP — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) August 12, 2020

Ari Fleischer knows exactly what African Americans think about everything… that's why he's on @FoxNews with a whole bunch of other white people. https://t.co/Y0hOBgTJJK — Edan Clay 🇺🇸 (@EdanClay) August 12, 2020

