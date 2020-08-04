WATCH: Videos Show Massive Explosion & ‘Mushroom Cloud’ in Beirut, Lebanon

There was a massive explosion in Beirut on Tuesday, which caused widespread damage throughout Lebanon’s capital city. Red plumes of smoke could be seen going up into the sky, shattering windows and injuring people, Al Jazeera reported. Buildings that were hundreds of feet away felt the blast, The Guardian added.

The explosion was reportedly caused by a fire at a warehouse for fireworks near the port in Beirut, CNN reported, citing the state-run National News Agency.

The number of possible casualties wasn’t known, but The Guardian reported dozens of people had been injured and the hospitals were filled with casualties.

A viral video showed from netizen Bissan Fakih, the Former Campaign Director of The Syria Campaign, showed the explosion. Within minutes, it garnered more than 700,000 views. “A video I received on WhatsApp of the [scale] of explosion in #Beirut, confirming it was at the port,” she tweeted.

A video I received on WhatsApp of the scalr of explosion in #Beirut, confirming it was at the port. pic.twitter.com/bIkcyfsi0o — Bissan Fakih (@BissanCampaigns) August 4, 2020

There is panic throughout the city. “The force of the blast was massive,” Al Jazeera reporter Zeina Khodr said.

“I was walking on the street and I was thrown to the ground,” Khodr added. “There’s panic and chaos; glass everywhere.”

“The apartment shook horizontally and all of a sudden it felt like an explosion and the windows and doors burst open. The glass just broke. So many homes were damaged or destroyed.” The blast was felt by residents who were several kilometers away. “What I felt was that it was an earthquake,” Beirut resident Rania Masri, whose windows were broken by the explosion, told CNN.

This is a developing story.