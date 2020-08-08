WATCH: Biden Tells Fox News He’s Decided on Vice Presidential Running Mate

Joe Biden previously said he would announce his selection for Vice President in early August, and despite heavy media speculation, the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate has yet to say who will be his running mate in the upcoming 2020 election.

However, on Saturday, a Fox News reporter tracked down Biden, 77, while he was out on a bike ride. He asked if he had at least decided on a running mate, to which Biden said, “Yeah, I have.”

When the reporter asked the money follow-up question, “Who?” – Biden had some fun with the question. He responded, “You.”

Biden, who was wearing a mask while enjoying a social distance safe bike ride with friends, was obviously joking with the reporter. However, after the video went viral on Twitter, Biden’s press secretary, TJ Ducko, made it clear that the former vice-president was indeed kidding. He also noted that Biden was not approached by Fox News reporter Peter Doocy, who was tagged in the viral video.

Ducko tweeted, “Folks, this is clearly a joke. When Vice President Biden has made a decision on who his running mate will be, he will let the American people know. And can confirm, it’s not @pdoocy of @FoxNews.”

Biden has previously said that he will name his vice presidential pick before the Democratic National Convention, which is set to take place August 17 to 20.

Biden Said He’s Considering Four Black Women as His Vice President, Among Others

Joe Biden Says Four Black Women Are On His VP List | The ReidOut | MSNBCFormer Vice President Joe Biden told Joy Reid that he has four Black women on his shortlist for vice president, putting him closer to selecting a running mate a month before he accepts the party's nomination. Aired on 7/20/2020.

Not only has Biden committed to picking a woman for his running mate to take on Donald Trump and Mike Pence in the 2020 election, but he’s considering four women of color as well.

On July 20, Biden said, “I am not committed to naming any (of the potential candidates), but the people I’ve named, and among them there are four Black women,” Biden told MSNBC’s Joy Reid on The ReidOut. Those in consideration include California Senator Kamala Harris, Florida Representative Val Demings, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, former Obama administration national security adviser Susan Rice, and Calfornia Representative Karen Bass of California.

Biden said the vetting process takes a long time, and he’s not rushing into such a major decision. “It takes about six weeks and you go into everything,” Biden to Reid. “It’s like having a public physical examination… Then, when I get all the vetting done of all the candidates, then I’m going to narrow the list, and then we’ll see. And then I’m going to have personal discussions with each of the candidates who are left and make a decision.”

Senator Elizabeth Warren & Governor Gretchen Whitmer Are Also In Contention

According to the Associated Press, two high-ranking Michigan Democrats said that Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer traveled to Delaware on August 2, to discuss her potential of becoming his running mate. Flight records show a chartered plane took off from Lansing’s Capital Region International Airport for Delaware Coastal Airport at 5:33 p.m. and returned at 11:16 p.m.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is also reportedly on Biden’s “shortlist” for vice-president. Mary Anne Marsh, a Democratic political consultant in Boston, championed Warren’s political influence. “She has more clout now with her now-famous plans than anybody, and she looks prescient in many of these cases,” Marsh said. “The fact that we have now learned that Warren and Biden speak every ten days or so certainly reinforces her clout.”

