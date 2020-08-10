Radio Star Bob Mabena Dies at 51

South African radio star Bob Mabena, SABC News reported on Monday. He was 51 years old. His cause of death was not immediately known.

Mabena went to the hospital for shortness of breath days before he died, according to The Daily Sun. Zoleka Qodashe, a reporter for SABC, noted he was treated over the weekend but died on Monday after being discharged from a Johannesburg hospital.

“Veteran radio personality, Bob Mabena has passed away. Mabena died at a Johannesburg hospital earlier today after being discharged this morning after a short stay in hospital over the weekend,” she tweeted.

In June, the beloved radio host had tweeted about losing his grandmother to the coronavirus, saying she went to the hospital to be treated for a lung infection. In his message, Mabena said South African hospitals were not ready to see a spike in coronavirus cases after a friend wrote about losing his mother to COVID-19.

“So sad for your loss Ntando,” Mabena tweeted. “Your experience is almost the same with my grandmother this past week. She contracted Covid in a hospital whilst going in for a lung infection. Within three days, she was gone. The hospitals aren’t ready.”

Mabena regularly interacted with his fans on social media, posting his final tweets on August 7.

Mabena’s First Was Working At The Now-Defunct Radio Bop

As noted by ENCA, the radio host had a career that spanned more than three decades. He had worked in radio and broadcasting since 1989, lending his voice to institutions like Metro FM, Heart FM, 947 and SABC.

Mabena, who was born West of Pretoria, had his first gig in radio working at Radio Bop. Within a few years–and briefly dabbling in television– he was hired as the station manager at Koos Radebe, according to his official website. As his popularity continued to grow, he went on to appear in variety shows like Studio Mix and Pick a Tune.

