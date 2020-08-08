COVID-19 Stimulus Checks 2 Update: Did Trump Mention Them in His Latest Press Conference?

President Donald Trump held a press conference on August 8 to announce that he was signing four executive orders designed to help provide relief to Americans struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic. However, none of them provides stimulus checks directly to Americans. Trump did mention stimulus checks a couple times in the press conference. You can read those mentions later in this story.

That’s likely to disappoint a lot of people whose hopes grew that Congress would provide them with a second COVID-19 stimulus check. That was actually the one area that Republicans and Democrats in Congress said they agreed on: Providing another $1,200 check to qualifying families, and $3,400 for a family of four. However, the second round of stimulus checks was part of the overall package under negotiation, and the two sides simply couldn’t agree on other measures, including how many trillions the overall cost should be for the package and how much to provide in extra unemployment benefits.

The negotiations subsequently fell apart as Congress headed into its summer recess on August 7; both sides have a different narrative on why that is, with Democrats claiming the Republicans weren’t willing to go as far as the public needs, and Trump claiming they were jamming too many non stimulus related measures into the proposal. On August 7, Trump came out swinging, saying he was going to use executive authority to get some of it done. There are serious questions about the legality of the executive orders he signed on August 8 because the Constitution gives funding authority to Congress, but Trump insisted that he expects to be sued and accused Democrats of being “obstructionists.”

Does this mean there’s no chance that Americans will get a second stimulus check payment? Not necessarily. It’s always possible that Congress will come back to the table and approve a narrower measure that authorizes them. However, Republicans and Democrats will have to agree, and it doesn’t appear that Trump will do this via executive order. He certainly didn’t on August 8.

The orders did not contain stimulus checks to Americans. The orders extended extra unemployment benefits at the amount of $400 a week (as opposed to the $600 they were before), suspended rental and home evictions and student loan payments, and deferred the payroll tax for people making less than $100,000. According to USA Today, “questions remain as to whether Trump has the legal authority to take these actions – or the money to pay for them.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Trump Brought Up Stimulus Checks Only to Bash Democrats, Accusing Them of Not Passing Legislation

VideoVideo related to covid-19 stimulus checks 2 update: did trump mention them in his latest press conference? 2020-08-08T19:55:29-04:00

The president’s press conference covered many issues, including criticism of his Democratic challenger Joe Biden but especially Congressional Democrats. He labeled them obstructionists and singled out stimulus checks as one thing he said they blocked. However, both sides had indicated repeatedly in the media that they were in general agreement on $1,200 stimulus checks for Americans the second time around. They had indicated previously that disagreements centered on other things, such as the overall cost of the plan ($1 trillion for Republicans and $3 trillion for Democrats) and the amount of extra unemployment benefits.

Even some members of Trump’s own administration didn’t think it was all legally possible by executive order. Larry Kudlow, the director of the White House National Economic Council, said earlier in the week of extending unemployment benefits: “I don’t think that can be done administratively. I think that requires an act of Congress.”

“The President cannot create new money with an executive order. These EOs simply show the limitations of the President’s legal authority,” said Jack Smalligan, a senior policy fellow at the Urban Institute, to The Post.

Trump referenced stimulus checks by another name when he said on August 8: “We have repeatedly stated our willingness to immediately sign legislation providing expanded unemployment benefits, protecting Americans from eviction, and providing additional relief payment to families,” he said.

The president had previously expressed his support for a second stimulus check both on Twitter and in interviews.

Democrats “have refused these offers,” he said, alleging, “What they really want is bail out money for states run by Democratic governors and mayors and run very badly for many many years and many decades in fact. It has nothing to do with the China Virus. It has nothing to do with anything we’ve been talking about.”

He accused Democrats of holding “vital assistance hostage on behalf of extreme partisan demands….Many of the far left policies they’re pushing have nothing to do with what we’ve been working on so hard.”

Trump also indicated he felt the Democrats’ plan was too expansive. He said their plan “includes stimulus checks for illegal aliens…They want to have open borders. We don’t want to have open borders.”

He also accused Democrats of blocking “direct payments of $3,400 for a family of four,” which was a reference to stimulus checks, as well as additional funding for the Paycheck Protection Program to help businesses and support to help K12 schools reopen.

Democrats Have Slammed the Legislative Proposals From Republicans as Too ‘Meager’ to Reach Agreement

Democrats have their own take on why Congress didn’t reach an agreement. They painted a very different picture of failed negotiations with Republicans. They said they just couldn’t agree to proposals that they felt shortchanged Americans in need.

For her part, Pelosi tweeted on August 7: “We remain committed to continue negotiating and reaching a fair agreement with the Administration, but we will not go along with the meager legislative proposals that fail to address the gravity of the health & economic situation our country faces.”

She added, “We call upon the White House’s negotiators to join us once again at the negotiating table today to secure a bipartisan agreement to put children, families and workers first.” In a joint statement with Democratic U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer, she said, “Millions of Americans are still hurting and yet, despite this reality, President Trump and Republicans appear ready to walk away from the negotiating table to do unworkable, weak and narrow executive orders that barely scratch the surface of what is needed to defeat the virus and help struggling Americans.”

READ NEXT: Remembering Summer Taylor, the Seattle Black Lives Matter Protester Struck by a Car at a Protest