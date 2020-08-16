COVID-19 Stimulus Checks 2: You Won’t Likely Get a $1,200 or $3,400 Check in August

Millions of Americans were counting on getting a second COVID-19 stimulus check, but it hasn’t come to fruition because negotiations stalled between Democrats and Republicans in Congress.

Unfortunately, it’s looking increasingly likely that you won’t get a second stimulus check until September, at the latest, if you get one at all. That’s not the word a lot of Americans were hoping for, but here’s why that’s the most plausible scenario. An August check is looking almost like an impossibility at this point.

Democrats and Republicans have now recessed for the rest of the summer. They’re not returning until Labor Day. They have been unable to budge on a deal, remaining about $1 trillion apart. Although they could theoretically return to Congress for a special session if a deal is hatched, neither side has seemed willing to compromise in recent rhetoric. Republicans, and President Donald Trump, may feel they’re extracting a political price from Democrats with the American people and have tried repeatedly to paint Democrats as obstructionists on stimulus relief. For their part, Democratic leaders say Republicans are pushing a “meager” package that shortchanges the public.

The American people in need of a second stimulus check are the ones out of luck in that scenario, although it’s still possible Congress could finally get together to get it done.

Here’s what you need to know:

Democrats & Republicans Still Have Sharp Disagreements Over Multiple Elements of Stimulus Relief

According to Forbes, the two sides disagree still on a number of stimulus relief package issues. They include the amount of extended unemployment benefits, the amount of the overall package, and funding to state and local governments. To date, stimulus checks have been considered as part of the larger package. Both sides have indicated they agree on the concept of another round of stimulus checks. They don’t agree on a lot of other things. That’s stalled the approval of second stimulus checks too.

The rhetoric has been sharp.

“If the Democrats are willing to be reasonable, there is a compromise,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Fox Business, according to Forbes. “If the Democrats are focused on politics and don’t want to do anything that’s going to succeed for the president, there won’t be a deal.”

The Hill reported that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on August 13 that Democrats won’t sit back down with Republicans unless they come up by $1 trillion.

“When they’re ready to do that, we’ll sit down,” Pelosi said, according to The Hill. Pelosi described the two sides’ differences as “vast,” saying, “It’s no wonder we have a vast difference because this administration, other Republicans in Congress have never understood the gravity of this situation,” USA Today reported.

President Trump Tweeted That He Had Directed the Treasury Secretary to Get Checks ‘Ready’

I have directed @stevenmnuchin1 to get ready to send direct payments ($3,400 for family of four) to all Americans. DEMOCRATS ARE HOLDING THIS UP! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2020

President Donald Trump is highlighting the stalled second round of COVID-19 stimulus checks on Twitter, writing on August 14 that he had directed the Treasury Secretary to get ready to send “direct payments” to all Americans amounting to $3,400 for a family of four.

“I have directed @stevenmnuchin1 to get ready to send direct payments ($3,400 for family of four) to all Americans. DEMOCRATS ARE HOLDING THIS UP!” Trump wrote in the tweet, mentioning Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

However, Trump can’t really do that without Congressional approval. If he thought he could, he would have likely included stimulus checks in the four executive orders he signed recently, and he didn’t do that.

Trump continued, “I am ready to have @USTreasury and @SBA send additional PPP payments to small businesses that have been hurt by the ChinaVirus. DEMOCRATS ARE HOLDING THIS UP!”

The president added: “I am ready to send more money to States and Local governments to save jobs for Police, Fire Fighters, First Responders, and Teachers. DEMOCRATS ARE HOLDING THIS UP!”

Where is Trump getting the $3,400? Both sides have generally agreed that a second round of stimulus checks should follow the same guidelines as before, with expansion to include more adult dependents. That would give qualifying Americans $1,200 or $3,400 for a family of four.

The two sides haven’t negotiated at all since Trump unveiled his executive orders on Saturday, August 8, according to Forbes.

