COVID-19 Stimulus Checks: Pelosi Says Skinny Bill ‘Timing’ is No Good

The House speaker told Judy Woodruff on PBS NewsHour Thursday that she did not think a stripped-down bill would be beneficial or strategic for Americans. The Skinny Bill was recently suggested by U.S. Senate Republicans after both chambers failed to reach a deal for another round of coronavirus relief by a self-imposed deadline on August 7, Heavy previously reported.

More than 100 House Democrats recently addressed a letter to Pelosi urging her to pass a smaller relief bill that expands unemployment benefits, according to PBS.

“I don’t think strategically it’s where we should go right now because the Republicans would like to pass something like that and say forget about” other Democratic priorities, Pelosi expressed to Woodruff.

The Senate’s stripped-down bill, which does not touch upon stimulus checks and is still an informal proposal, contains the following, according to Heavy and Politico:

$300 in weekly enhanced unemployment benefits. This is half the $600 that people originally got when the pandemic started. It’s what President Donald Trump used an executive order to get through, although there are questions on the legality of that method (Trump cited a $400 check but that included 25% from states, who wouldn’t be obligated to pay it.)

a big deal. He wants entities like universities to be protected from lawsuits over COVID-19.

a big deal. He wants entities like universities to be protected from lawsuits over COVID-19. More money for the Paycheck Protection Program.

$10 billion extra for the U.S. Postal Service.

Money “for education and testing.”

During her interview with PBS, Pelosi emphasized that she wants upcoming legislation to incorporate state and local aid, food for children and United States Postal Service funding for mail-in ballots in the upcoming presidential election, among other things.

“I don’t think the timing is for us to do it right now,” Pelosi responded when asked about the House Democrats’ letter.

Overall Cost for a New Relief Package Remains a Hot-Button Issue Among Negotiators

Democrats have been pushing for $1 trillion of a $3 trillion package, the HEROES Act, to go toward states and municipalities, while Republicans have remained firm on their stance of a total package not exceeding $1 trillion, according to Heavy.

On August 14, Congress announced that it is taking a break until after Labor Day as negotiations continue to stall, Heavy added.

Although the House is aiming to return for votes in the middle of September, it could potentially do so earlier if it reaches an agreement with the White House, CNN reported.

But negotiations are still very much at a standstill, Pelosi indicated to MSNBC.

“We have a vast difference in our values,” she said during an August 12 interview with Craig Melvin.

Senate Republicans are now toying with the idea of a “skinny” version of their $1 trillion package proposed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, according to Reuters.

Trump Blames Democrats for the Delay, Citing Their Push for Mail-In Ballots

President Donald Trump is blaming Democrats for the stall in the second coronavirus stimulus package, citing their demands for funding for universal mail-in ballots, Fox News reported.

The post office, projected to be inundated with mail-in ballots in the upcoming election due to safety concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, has become a hot-button issue among legislation negotiations, The Hill added.

Democrats are seeking $25 billion in additional aid in the next relief bill for the United States Postal Service, according to the outlet.

Trump told Fox News last Thursday that the funding would cause “the greatest fraud in history” in November.

“It’s their fault,” Trump expressed to FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo. “They want $3.5 billion for something that’s fraudulent … for the mail-in votes, universal mail-in ballots. They want $25 billion for the post office. They need that money so it can work and they can take these millions and millions of ballots.”

“But if they don’t get those two items, then they can’t have mail-in ballots,” he added.

The president then softened his stance the following day, indicating he would approve of the $25 billion for the post office as long as Democrats made concessions on certain White House wants, Fox News said.

“Sure, if they give us what we want,” he told Fox News’ John Roberts during a press conference when asked if he would compromise. “And it’s not what I want, it’s what the American people want.”

