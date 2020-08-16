COVID-19 Study: Symptoms Appear in This Order, New Research Finds

Researchers are learning that the coronavirus tends to present itself in a specific order — which could be a potentially useful tool in aiding with earlier detection and self-isolation.

A recent University of Southern California study, published in the medical journal Frontier Public Health, found that the virus typically appears first as a fever, followed by cough and muscle pain, progressing to nausea and/or vomiting and then diarrhea.

The Aug. 13 study was led by doctoral candidate Joseph Larsen and scientists Peter Kuhn and James Hicks at the USC Michelson Center’s Convergent Science Institute in Cancer.

Scientists @USC , @uscmichelsoncsi and @USCDornsife figured out the order that #COVID19 symptoms may appear. This may help doctors and patients make better, faster treatment decisions. Symptoms can also include GI issues like nausea and/or vomiting. https://t.co/ZVKQpsK6u5 pic.twitter.com/T5mUqotxdO — USC Research (@USC_Research) August 13, 2020

“This order is especially important to know when we have overlapping cycles of illnesses like the flu that coincide with infections of COVID-19,” Peter Kuhn, a USC professor of medicine, biomedical engineering and aerospace and mechanical engineering, said in an online press release. “Doctors can determine what steps to take to care for the patient, and they may prevent the patient’s condition from worsening.”

“Given that there are now better approaches to treatments for COVID-19, identifying patients earlier could reduce hospitalization time,” Larsen added in the statement.

Researchers expressed that the study’s new data may also help doctors rule out other illnesses.

Although fever and cough are often tied to a wide range of diseases, including the flu and other respiratory illnesses, it comes down to the timing in which they appear — followed by the delayed onset of stomach symptoms, the study says.

“The upper GI tract (i.e., nausea/vomiting) seems to be affected before the lower GI tract (i.e., diarrhea) in COVID-19, which is the opposite from MERS and SARS,” scientists wrote in the study.

The study was funded through the National Cancer Institute and the Carol Vassiliadis fellowship.

Larsen also had support from the USC Dornsife College and the Schlegel Family Endowment Fellowship, the press release added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Researchers Analyzed Coronavirus Cases Dating Back to December 2019

The USC researchers studied more than 55,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in China, collected by the World Health Organization, from Feb. 16 to Feb. 24, according to the study. They also analyzed a dataset of roughly 1,100 cases sampled by the China Medical Treatment Expert Group via the National Health Commission of China from Dec. 11, 2019 through Jan. 29, 2020.

The study indicated that the scientists then compared the chronology of the flu’s symptoms by examining data from 2,470 cases in North America, Europe and the Southern Hemisphere, which were reported to health authorities from 1994 to 1998.

“Our model predicts that influenza initiates with cough, whereas COVID-19 like other coronavirus-related diseases initiates with fever,” the study reads.

Scientists also suggested that “fever should be used to screen for entry” into “facilities” as they begin to reopen.

U.S. Coronavirus Cases Have Surpassed 5 Million

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Preventione, the U.S. reported a total of roughly 5.2 million coronavirus cases as of Sunday morning — up nearly 57,000 from the day before.

The total number for coronavirus deaths was slightly over 167,000, a roughly 1,200 increase.

Meanwhile California on Friday became the first state in the U.S. to reach over 600,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, toppling 11,000 total deaths, CBS reported, citing data from Johns Hopkins University.

READ NEXT: COVID-19 Extended Unemployment Benefits: 1 Million May Not Get the Extra $400