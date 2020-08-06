Grammy-Award Winning Producer Detail Arrested For 15 Counts of Sexual Assault

Music producer Detail, who won a Grammy for co-writing Beyonce and Jay Z’s hit “Drunk in Love,” has been accused of sexual assault. According to the Los Angeles Times, Detail has been arrested on 15 charges of sexual assault and is being investigated for incidents that happened between 2010 and 2018. It’s reported that Detail, born Noel Christopher Fisher, was arrested on August 5 by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

On July 31, 2020, detectives were notified fifteen sexual assault charges and five additional felony assault related charges were filed against Noel Christopher Fisher.” “In January 2020, detectives submitted the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for review,” the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said in a Facebook post . “

Authorities believe that there may be more victims and are hoping that they come forward.

“Based on the nature of the allegations, [Special Victim Bureau] detectives believe there may be additional potential victims and they are seeking the public’s help in identifying any such victims.”

Fisher is being held on $6.29 million bail.

Two Singers Were Granted Restraining Orders Against Detail After Alleging Rape & Sexual Assault

Two aspiring singers came forward and claimed that they suffered sexual and physical abuse at the hands of Detail in 2018.

According to The Blast, Kristina Buch and Peyton Ackley accused Detail of raping them, physical abusing them, making them have intercourse in front of other people where they were recorded without their consent and recorded their conversations while also limiting their communication with others. The ladies said that the music producer told them that they “had to do exactly what he told me to do to make it in the music industry.” The two women were granted restraining orders by a Los Angeles judge.

Buch later won a $15 million judgment against the producer in 2019 for the sexual assault, according to Variety.

Detail has Been Accused of Sexual Assault by Tinashe, Bebe Rexha & Jessie Reyez

Back in 2018 singer Jessie Reyez came forward and revealed that her 2017 song “Gatekeeper,” which talks about sexism in the music industry, is about Detail.

“Yes this is who gatekeeper is about,” she captioned on Instagram. “My experience didn’t get this awful. I hope these women find justice.”

She elaborated more on her experience on Twitter.

“One night over 6 years ago Noel “Detail” Fisher tried this on me,” she tweeted. “I was lucky and I got out before it got to this. “I didn’t know what to say or who to tell. I was scared. Fear is a real thing. The girls are came out are brave as hell.”

Reyez came forward after Buch and Ackley’s story made headlines. Singer and songwriter Bebe Rexha also revealed that Detail tried to sexually assault her when they worked together during this time.

“He tried to do the same thing to me when I was new artist,” she tweeted. “Glad these women came out. It’s scary. He tried to with me, but I literally ran out of that studio. Karma is a b***h.”

It’s scary for females to come out and say something. Those women are strong. He tried to do the same thing to me when I was new artist. — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) May 10, 2018

Tinashe then replied to Rexha’s tweet in a now-deleted Instagram post and said she felt very uncomfortable while working with the producer as well.

“The only session I’ve been in to this day where I left due to being soooo uncomfortable,” Tinashe wrote on Instagram according to Variety. “Glad he’s being exposed for the f**king creep he is.”

