Donald Trump’s Speech Versus Joe Biden’s Speech: Which Was Better? [POLL]

President Donald Trump closed out the Republican National Convention on Thursday night, August 27, with a keynote address to the party and to viewers around the country as he accepted the nomination to run for President. Last week, Joe Biden closed out the Democratic National Convention as he accepted that party’s nomination for the 2020 election. So how do the two speeches compare?

Both Trump & Biden Closed Out Their Conventions with an Acceptance Speech

Trump spoke at the Republican National Convention from the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday night to close out the four-day-long convention.

Excerpts of Trump’s speech given to CNN ahead of the speech revealed that he would talk about how the two parties have very different visions for America. Trump’s campaign revealed that his speech would include a callout of Joe Biden: “We have spent the last four years reversing the damage Joe Biden inflicted over the last 47 years. At the Democrat convention, you barely heard a word about their agenda. But that’s not because they don’t have one. It’s because their agenda is the most extreme set of proposals ever put forward by a major party nominee.”

Talking about the “extreme” nature of the Democrats’ agenda has been a focal part of the Republican convention, where many speakers referred to Democrats as “radical Democrats.”

Excerpts of Trump’s speech also revealed that he would invite Democrats and others to join the party, ABC News reported, saying: “The Republican Party goes forward united, determined, and ready to welcome millions of Democrats, independents, and anyone who believes in the greatness of America and the righteous heart of the American people.”

Joe Biden gave a live speech that was not pre-recorded to close out the Democratic National Convention. Biden gave his speech on August 20 from Wilmington, Delaware at the Chase Center. After his speech, he and his wife and Kamala Harris and her husband went outside to watch fireworks with a group of people parked in the parking lots outside.

Biden’s 25-minute speech included a promise to “end the season of darkness” in America, as he would be an “ally of the light, not the dark.” He said the U.S. was facing a tough crisis, with the worst pandemic in 100 years, the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, and the “biggest call for racial justice since the 60s.” But he assured Americans that despite the real peril, America also faces “extraordinary possibilities.”

Biden also said that if Trump won, working-class families would struggle while the wealthiest would get richer.

