Donald Trump’s Speech Versus Kamala Harris’s Speech: Which Was Better? [POLL]

President Donald Trump gave his keynote speech at the Republican National Convention on Thursday night, August 27. Earlier on the same day, Kamala Harris gave a speech that the Democrats said was a “counter speech” to Trump’s. So how do the two speeches compare?

Harris Gave a Speech Earlier on Thursday as a ‘Counter’ to Trump’s RNC Speech

Harris gave a speech on Thursday afternoon, several hours before Trump’s speech, as the Democrats’ official “counter” to Trump’s speech later in the day. She spent much of the speech blasting Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and how he “fixated on the stock market.” She said that Trump had a “reckless disregard” for Americans and believed everything was all about him. She also talked about the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin, quoting Joe Biden who said the shots “pierced the soul of our nation.”

Harris delivered a different speech last week at the Convention, right after former President Barack Obama’s speech. She started out her speech by talking about Black women activists who had fought for the right to vote. She spoke about immigration and racial justice, and how both of her parents are immigrants. However, the poll in this article is about the speech she gave earlier on Thursday, not the speech she gave last week.

You can watch her full speech from today below.

Kamala Harris delivers speech to counter Trump convention appearance

Trump spoke at the Republican National Convention from the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday night to close out the four-day-long convention.

Excerpts of Trump’s speech given to CNN ahead of the speech revealed that he would talk about how the two parties have very different visions for America. Trump’s campaign revealed that his speech would include a callout of Joe Biden: “We have spent the last four years reversing the damage Joe Biden inflicted over the last 47 years. At the Democrat convention, you barely heard a word about their agenda. But that’s not because they don’t have one. It’s because their agenda is the most extreme set of proposals ever put forward by a major party nominee.”

Talking about the “extreme” nature of the Democrats’ agenda has been a focal part of the Republican convention, where many speakers referred to Democrats as “radical Democrats.”

Excerpts of Trump’s speech also revealed that he would invite Democrats and others to join the party, ABC News reported, saying: “The Republican Party goes forward united, determined, and ready to welcome millions of Democrats, independents, and anyone who believes in the greatness of America and the righteous heart of the American people.”

Trump also spoke about moving the embassy to Israel and how, because he used an existing building, it cost less than $500,000 to open. He also talked about bringing home the troops.

You can watch Trump’s speech below.

President Donald Trump's 2020 Republican National Convention Speech

